Triage B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP) testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the report are Abbott, BD, Beckman Coulter, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BG Medicine, Inc., bioMrieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited and Randox Laboratories Ltd among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Triage B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP) testing market is segmented on the basis of application and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, the triage B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP) testing market is segmented into acute myocardial infarction (AMI), acute coronary syndrome (ACS), congestive heart failure (CHF) and others.

On the basis of end use, the triage B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP) testing market has been segmented into laboratory testing and point of care testing.

Market Drivers:

Growing incidence of cardiac diseases, rising awareness about diagnostics and increasing demand for effectual cardiac disease diagnostic test are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of triage B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP) testing market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

