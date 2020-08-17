ibeacon Market – A Multi-Billion Dollar Market Identifying Hidden Gems

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by HTF MI Titled on Global ibeacon market strategy of the industry players in the precision of import/export consumption, supply, demand, Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2020 to 2025. The study starts with an introduction about the company/manufacturers profiling stating strategic concept behind business using methods to assess and analyze market. It also describes player/manufacturers strategy in the light of Porters, Value Chain & SWOT analysis, and based on that recommendation on players is derived like Apple, Estimote, Gimbal, Kontakt, Gelo, BlueCats, BlueSense & GlimWorm.

Porters 5-Forces model is a powerful tool that combines five competitive forces that stop any industry acceleration or growth against external factors. Threats of new entrants and substitution , the customer & supplier bargaining power and the intensity of competition among current rivals in the industry.

The term iBeacon and Beacon are often used interchangeably. iBeacon is the name for Apple?s technology standard, which allows Mobile Apps (running on both iOS and Android devices) to listen for signals from beacons in the physical world and react accordingly. In essence, iBeacon technology allows Mobile Apps to understand their positionon a micro-local scale, and deliver hyper-contextual content to users based on location. The underlying communication technology is Bluetooth Low Energy.

Commercial/Enterprise applications have an enormous untapped potential. We?ve seen a lot of consumer-facing spins on iBeacon deployment, with smaller attention paid to less glamorous applications like inventory management, logistics, and manufacturing.

It makes sense that retail might be seen as having a smaller piece of the ?iBeacon pie?, especially when that pie is measured in units. Retail locations are relatively small in square footage, and don?t need a tremendous amount of units for ample coverage.

Scope of the Report

Application: Advertising, Indoor Navigation, Notification & Alert, Monitoring, Real-Time Analysis, Quick Interaction & Others

Product Type: Close Distance: A Few Centimeters, Medium Distance: A Few Meters & Long Distance: More Than 10 Meters

Geographical Regions: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Some extract from Table of Contents

• Overview of Global ibeacon Market

• ibeacon Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2019-2025)

• ibeacon Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2019-2025)

• ibeacon Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2019-2025)

• ibeacon Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

• ibeacon Competitive Situation and Trends

• Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type [, Close Distance: A Few Centimeters, Medium Distance: A Few Meters & Long Distance: More Than 10 Meters]

• Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of ibeacon

• Global ibeacon Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Research Conclusions

