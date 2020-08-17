Potential Impact Of COVID-19 On Custom Antibody Services Market | Leading Companies Analysis 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Custom Antibody Services market.

The Global Custom Antibody Services Market was valued at US$ 325.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 762.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Custom antibody services include competitively priced packages and purification options for antibody production. Complete service for antibody production consists of several steps from antigen preparation to final production and purification. While preparing antibodies critical factors to consider are the starting material including DNA vector or ascites fluid; the appropriate host, such as rabbit or mouse; and turn-around time. Companies also immunise with recombinant proteins or protein fragments provided by customers to generate antibodies in rabbits, chickens, goats, guinea pigs, mice, or rats. The quality of catalogue antibodies is a major area of concern for end-users, due to which end-users primarily prefer custom-made antibodies. Custom antibody holds diverse applications since these are widely used in oncology, infectious diseases, neurobiology, stem cells, immunology, cardiovascular disease, and other research areas, resulting in the stable growth of the market worldwide.

Robust growth in the pharmaceuticals industry, particularly in developing economies is creating several opportunities in this market. Also, increased research activities in life sciences industries, coupled with growing proteomics and genomics research is further expected to propel market growth.

Global Custom Antibody Services Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Furthermore, growing awareness and quality concerns regarding antibodies are driving end-users towards custom-made antibodies, further contributing to custom antibody services market growth.

However, the high cost of initial investment for the development of custom antibodies along with stringent regulatory compliance is a major factor hampering custom antibody market growth over the forecast period. Nonetheless increasing demand for custom medicine and rise in demand for antibody-based therapeutics is creating lucrative opportunities in the market attracting major global players boosting the growth of custom antibody services market globally.

Global Custom Antibody Services market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibody and polyclonal antibody. Monoclonal antibody segment accounts for the majority share in the global custom antibody services market. Also, it is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Based on end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research institutions and contract research organizations. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies account for a majority share in the global custom antibody services market while research institutions are expected to register the highest growth rate.

Global Custom Antibody Services MarketAttractiveness Analysis by Product Type , 2012“2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. North America accounts for the majority share in the global custom antibody services market followed by Europe owing to robust growth in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries in this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

The research report on the global custom antibody services market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Genscript Biotech Corporation, Abcam plc, Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., Creative Biolabs Inc., RayBiotech, Inc. and Covance Inc.

