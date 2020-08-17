Presently, over 240 ADC therapy candidates are being evaluated in clinical / preclinical stages for treating a variety of solid tumors / hematologic cancers, claims Roots Analysis

With six marketed drugs, ADCs are presently recognized as a potent class of targeted anticancer therapies, with the potential to be used to treat a variety of other disease indications. The success of such products can be attributed to their ability to effectively identify and eliminate disease associated cells / pathogens, with substantially lower risk of treatment related side effects.
The USD 15 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within this market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Type of Payload
- MMAE
- DM4
- Camptothecin
- DM1
- MMAF
- Others
Type of Linker
- VC
- Sulfo-SPDB
- SMCC
- VA
- Hydrazone
- Others
Target Indication
- Breast cancer
- Lymphoma
- Leukemia
- Urothelial cancer
- Lung cancer
- Ovarian cancer
- Others
Target Antigen
- CD30
- HER2
- CD22
- CD33
- Others
Technology Providers
- Seattle Genetics
- ImmunoGen
- StemCentRx
- Immunomedics
- Others
Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
The Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (5th Edition), 2019-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Incyte
- Novartis
- Trillium Therapeutics
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
4.Market Overview
- Company and Drug Profiles
- Key Therapeutic Areas
- Key Opinion Leaders
- Target Competitiveness Analysis
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Funding and Investment Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Academic Grants
- Key Commercialization Strategies
- Promotional Analysis
- Combination Therapies
- Novel Conjugation Technology Platforms
- Assessment of Non-Clinical Data, First in Human Dosing
- Cost Price Analysis
- Case Study: Contract Manufacturing of ADC
- Case Study: Companion Diagnostics for ADC Therapeutic
- Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
- Swot Analysis
- Conclusion
- Executive Insights
- Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
