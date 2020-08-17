Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Medical Device CRO Market (2nd Edition), 2020-2030”.

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities of contract research service providers focused on medical devices. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of the various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different regions of the globe. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of medical device CROs.

An elaborate discussion on the various guidelines established by major regulatory bodies for medical device approval across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Elaborate profiles of key players that specialize in offering services for both clinical and preclinical stage development of medical devices.

An analysis highlighting the key performance indicators used by sponsor companies to evaluate service providers engaged in this domain

A competitive benchmarking, highlighting the key focus areas of small, mid-sized and large companies, comparing their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups.

A detailed brand positioning analysis of leading industry players (shortlisted on the basis of strength of service portfolio).

A detailed geographical clinical trial analysis of ongoing and planned studies related to medical devices.

A detailed analysis of the mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain during the period 2015-2020.

A survey analysis featuring inputs solicited from various experts who are directly / indirectly involved in providing contract research services to medical device developers.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution.

An elaborate discussion on the future opportunities / trends for the medical device outsourcing market that are likely to influence the growth of this domain over the coming years.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Phase of Development

Clinical

Preclinical

Types of Preclinical Services Offered

Biocompatibility testing

Sterility and microbiology testing

Material characterization and analytical services

Others

Types of Clinical Services Offered

Clinical trial management

Data management

Regulatory affairs management

Consulting

Others

Device Class

Class I medical devices

Class II medical devices

Class III medical devices

Target Therapeutic Area

CNS disorders

Cardiovascular disorders

Oncological disorders

Bone disorders

Respiratory disorders

Pain management disorders

Ophthalmic disorders

Psychological disorders

Metabolic disorders

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies

Lajos Sarosi (Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, HungaroTrial)

Christopher Rupp (Vice President of Global Marketing and Commercial Operations, NAMSA)

Christian Wolflehner (General Manager, CW Research & Management)

Troy Mccall (Chief Operating Officer, CROMSOURCE)

Nazish Urooj (Senior manager, Medical & Clinical Operations, Metrics Research)

Omprakash (Technical Director and Partner, Vyomus Consulting)

Tania Persson (Director of Business Development, A+ Science)

Alexa Foltin-Mertgen (Business Development Manager, AtoZ-CRO)

Key companies covered in the report

Avania (formerly known as Factory CRO)

Charles River Laboratories

Clinlogix

CROMSOURCE

CSSi LifeSciences™

Eurofins Medical Device Testing

genae

IMARC Research

IQVIA

Medpace

NAMSA

Qserve Group

Regulatory and Clinical Research Institute (now a part of Covance)

WuXi AppTec

