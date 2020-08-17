Toluene Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Toluene Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Toluene market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Toluene market is provided in detail in the report.

This report studies the global Toluene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Benzene & Xylene

– Benzene and Xylene accounted for the major share of the market studied, with an approximate share of almost 50% of the global market. Growing usage of xylene in paints and coatings, and industrial chemicals, along with growing usage of benzene in textiles and plastics, is expected to drive the market for benzene and xylene during the forecast period.

– The paints and coatings industry is expected to register a growth rate of around 3.5% annually, owing to the steady growth from the automotive, construction, and consumer durables sector.

– The textile industry, which also uses toluene as a solvent, is growing at a steady pace, majorly in the Asia-Pacific region, dominated by countries, such as China and India.

– Hence, with the growing end-user industries, the demand for toluene is expected to rapidly increase.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. In the region, China accounted for the largest market for toluene. China is the largest producer of chemicals, paints and coatings, and adhesives in the Asia-Pacific region. Growing production in the country is expected to drive the market studied in China during the forecast period.

– Owing to the growing demand from the industrial and infrastructural sector, the production of paints and coatings is increasing in China. Additionally, due to such positive outlook in the industry, various major coatings manufacturers are setting up newer plants in the country.

– In 2018, AkzoNobel started operating its largest powder coatings facility, worldwide, in Changzhou, China.

– China dominates plastic production in the global market, owing to its growing demand from various industries and the continuous set up of new plants in the country.

– In 2018, ExxonMobil Corp. signed a preliminary deal to build a petrochemical complex in China. This deal not only supports the growth in the plastics industry, but also the production of various industrial chemicals.

– Such positive growth is expected to drive the studied market in the region, during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Toluene Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Toluene Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Use of Toluene as a Solvent

4.1.2 Emerging Demand from Petrochemical Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for other Aromatic Products

4.2.2 Stringent Governmental Regulations

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Trade Analysis

4.8 Price Index

4.9 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Derivative

5.1.1 Benzene and Xylene

5.1.2 Gasoline Additives

5.1.3 Toluene Diisocyanates

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Blending

5.2.2 Dyes

5.2.3 Drugs

5.2.4 Cosmetics

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Chevron Phillips

6.4.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

6.4.4 Covestro AG

6.4.5 CPC Corporation

6.4.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.7 Formosa Plastics

6.4.8 Lyondellbasell Industries NV

6.4.9 Nova Chemicals

6.4.10 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.11 Sherwin-Williams

6.4.12 Total SA

6.4.13 SK Innovation Co. Ltd

6.4.14 Valero

6.4.15 Braskem SA

6.4.16 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Use in the Production of Toluene diisocynate (TDI)

