Total Ankle Replacement Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

This report analyzes the total ankle replacement market. Ankle replacement devices are used in the treatment of the injuries and end-stage disorders related to the ankle. The report maintains the record of growth strategies adopted by various companies in the global Total Ankle Replacement market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Total Ankle Replacement market is provided in detail.

Total Ankle Replacement Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report analyzes the total ankle replacement market. Ankle replacement devices are used in the treatment of the injuries and end-stage disorders related to the ankle. Under the design segment, HINTEGRA total ankle replacement, Scandinavian total ankle replacement, salto total ankle replacement, BOX total ankle replacement, zenith total ankle replacement, mobility total ankle replacement, and other designs have been considered.

Key Market Trends:

HINTEGRA Total Ankle Replacement Segement is Poised to Register Robust Growth

The HINTEGRA total ankle replacement (TAR) was designed by Beat Hintermann, Greta Dereymaeker, Ramon Viladot, and Patrice Diebold, in 2000. HINTEGRA TAR is an unconstrained, three-component system that provides inversion-eversion stability. The HINTEGRA TAR consists of two metallic components and an ultrahigh-density polyethylene mobile bearing, which provides axial rotation and normal flexion-extension mobility. TAR has evolved to become a valuable gold standard treatment option for patients with end-stage ankle osteoarthritis. HINTEGRA TAR is preferred more, because of its high success rate in replacement procedures.

The United States is Expected to Dominate the Total Ankle Replacement Market

The United States dominates the total ankle replacement market, owing to high awareness among the people and availability of reimbursements. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the emerging region in the total ankle replacement market during the forecast period, due to increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness regarding innovative medical technologies.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Total Ankle Replacement Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Total Ankle Replacement Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Growing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Risks Associated with Total Ankle Replacement Surgery

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Design

5.1.1 HINTEGRA Total Ankle Replacement

5.1.2 Scandinavian Total Ankle Replacement

5.1.3 Salto Total Ankle Replacement

5.1.4 BOX Total Ankle Replacement

5.1.5 Zenith Total Ankle Replacement

5.1.6 Mobility Total Ankle Replacement

5.1.7 Other Designs

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 DePuy Synthes

6.1.2 Integra LifeSciences

6.1.3 Stryker Corporation

6.1.4 Wright Medical Group Inc.

6.1.5 MatOrtho

6.1.6 Zimmer Holdings

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

