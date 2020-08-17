Transparent Ceramics Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “Transparent Ceramics Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Transparent Ceramics market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Transparent Ceramics market is provided in detail in the report.

Transparent Ceramics Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Transparent Ceramics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Aerospace and Defense Sector

– Currently, transparent ceramics are largely used in the aerospace, military vehicles, and defense sector.

– Properties, such as high-strength, stiffness, resistance to chemical and heat, etc., make these ceramics ideal for application in the defense and security sector.

– Transparent ceramics are lighter than most metals and stable at temperatures substantially above high-grade technical plastics. As a result of these and other properties, structural ceramic applications include thermal protection systems in rocket exhaust cones, insulating tiles for the space shuttle, missile nose cones, and engine components.

– Sapphire is the most commonly used ceramic material in the aerospace sector, including the advanced optical domes, transparent armor, and conformal optical windows, owing to its properties, such as abrasion resistance, high operating temperature, and high strength.

– Increasing demand and production of new aircraft in the sector is likely to drive the growth of the market.

– The defense and security industry is growing, owing to the need for security across the world.

– Moreover, countries such as the United States, China, Russia, and India have increased their defense spending, which may accelerate the consumption of transparent ceramics over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– In terms of defense spending, the Asia-Pacific region consists of four of the top 10 countries. The spending has been increasing in recent years, owing to the rise in terrorism and an urge to dominate the region.

– In terms of defense spending, China falls behind the United States. Rising security threats are expected to increase the national spending on defense, which may, in turn, directly affect the market, positively, during the forecast period.

– Additionally, China has the world’s largest electronics production base. Electronic products, such as smartphones, tablets, tempered glasses, etc., have the highest growth in the electronics segment. The country not only serves the domestic demand for electronics, but also exports electronic output to other countries.

– Furthermore, the Indian government announced an increase of over INR 3 lakh crore, for the fiscal year 2019-2020, in its interim budget. Additionally, with an aim to boost India’s defense production, the country has planned to manufacture 200 helicopters with Russian collaboration, for the intensification and diversification of their strategic ties.

– Therefore, with the increasing demand and government initiative in various sectors in the region, the demand for transparent ceramics will surge during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Transparent Ceramics Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Transparent Ceramics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Accelerating Usage in Optics and Optoelectronics

4.1.2 Increasing Demand in the Aerospace and Defense Sector

4.1.3 Advanced Ceramics Increasingly Replacing Plastics and Metals

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Structure

5.1.1 Crystalline

5.1.2 Non-crystalline

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Sapphire

5.2.2 Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG)

5.2.3 Aluminum Oxynitride

5.2.4 Yttria-stabilized zirconia (YSZ)

5.2.5 Spinel

5.2.6 Other Materials

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.3.2 Mechanical and Chemical

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Consumer Goods

5.3.5 Energy

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AGC Inc.

6.4.2 CeramTec GmbH

6.4.3 CeraNova

6.4.4 Cilas

6.4.5 Coorstek KK

6.4.6 General Electric

6.4.7 Deisenroth Engineering GmbH

6.4.8 II-VI Optical Systems

6.4.9 Konoshima Chemicals Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.4.11 www.optocity.com

6.4.12 Saint-Gobain Group

6.4.13 SCHOTT AG

6.4.14 Surmet Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand in the Medical Sector

7.2 Increasing Usage in Housing Applications

