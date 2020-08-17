Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. UPF Sun Protective Clothing market.

The U.S. UPF sun protective clothing market size was estimated at USD 548.0 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin related diseases is anticipated to drive the demand for UPF sun protective clothing market in the U.S. over the forecast period.

Sun protective apparels differs from regular clothing in terms of its Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF), which measures the ability of the garment to allow the penetration of UV rays passed through the fabric when exposed to UV radiation. In addition, factors contributing to the UPF of sun protective clothing include dyes, fabrics, stretch & weaving of the garment, treatments, weight, and wetness of the apparel.

Fabrics such as polyester & polyester blends, nylon, wool (merino wool), unbleached cotton, denim, and silk, have the ability to block UV rays, thereby providing protection. However, other materials that do not offer effective UV blocking, such as bleached cotton, rayon, flax, and hemp, are treated with chemicals to increase their UPF factor, thus aiding their penetration in the manufacturing of sun protecting apparels.

Continuous third-party testing and technical innovation are undertaken by major companies in the market to ensure the fabrics have a UPF factor of more than 50. The increasing awareness pertaining to the advantages of using protective clothing for preventing the harmful effects of exposure to UV radiations are thereby likely to augment the product demand.

Technological advancements have resulted in the advent of nano-finishing, an area of textile finishing, wherein the surface of clothing and textiles is coated with nanoparticles for producing highly active textile products with UV blocking abilities. In addition, the rising awareness regarding hygiene and health has resulted in boosting the demand for UV protecting apparel with nano-finishing.

The manufacturers of UPF protective apparels procure the fabrics from local manufacturers in the U.S. for apparel production. These manufacturers are engaged majorly in manufacturing clothing with UPF of minimum 15, as they provide excellent protection against UV rays. However, the majority of the manufacturers in the U.S. provide clothing with UPF over 50 to ensure excellent protection.

Product Insights of U.S. UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market

Shirts, t-shirts, jackets & hoodies segment accounted for 35.2% of the revenue share in 2018 on account of the increasing prevalence of skin cancer coupled with changing lifestyles among adults as well as children. Furthermore, rising disposable income in the U.S. is projected to drive product growth in the country over the forecast period.

Sun defending products are made from fabrics such as polyester and nylon owing to their superior ability to disrupt harmful ultraviolet rays. Rayon, flax, cotton, and hemp fabrics are also used for manufacturing these products. However, these fabrics require additional treatment to make the clothing capable of protecting against higher SPF ultraviolet rays.

Various manufacturers in the industry use UV light absorbing chemicals during apparel manufacturing to improve the protective characteristics. These chemicals include laundry additives, such as UV-disrupting compounds, fluorescent brighteners, colorless compounds, and specially treated resins that absorb UV rays.

UPF sun protective clothing products, such as pants and shorts, are largely beneficial than sunscreen owing to their ease, comfort, and effectiveness when exposed to harmful sun rays. The majority of these products are resistant to chlorine and saltwater and aid in maintaining low body temperature during summer, thereby driving the demand for the product.

End-Use Insights

Womens protective apparel segment accounted for around 41.7% of the total revenue share in 2018. This can be attributed to the increased awareness of harmful effects of UV rays coupled with the availability of a wide range of stylish UPF sun protective clothing options such as shirts, t-shirts, dresses, swimwear, gloves, scarves, face masks, and bandanas.

Mens segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period on account of increased awareness regarding the advantages of using protective apparel. The segment is likely to witness growth owing to the increasing product variation in sun protective apparel for men in terms of patterns, designs, colors, and sizes.

Prolonged and repeated exposure to sunrays poses a threat of skin cancer as they contain harmful carcinogenic UV radiations. Furthermore, it is likely to result in illnesses such as premature skin aging and exacerbation of photosensitive. The superior protection offered by the product is anticipated to drive the U.S. UPF sun protective clothing market over the forecast period.

UPF sun protective products, such as sunscreen, usually contain chemicals that can be harmful to the sensitive skin of kids and toddlers. Increasing awareness among parents regarding the benefits of using protective apparel for their kids during various outdoor activities, such as beachside relaxing, traveling, and playing, is anticipated to propel the product demand.

Market Share Insights of U.S. UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market

The market witnesses the presence of large-scale and small-scale manufacturers, thereby resulting in a significant level of concentration. The competition in the market is intense and is categorized by the demand for innovative and reliable UPF protecting clothing solutions.

A majority of the manufacturers are engaged in implementing state-of-the-art technologies for developing innovative products. Some of the key players involved in the production and supply of the protective clothing products in the U.S. include Coolibar Sun Protective Clothing, Cabana Life, Solumbra, IBKUL, UV Skinz, Inc., and Columbia Sportswear Company.

