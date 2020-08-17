United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables market is provided in detail in the report.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Demand for fruits and vegetables in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is projected to grow at a rapid rate, in the coming years. This growth may increase disposable income and rapidly expand retail trade, all of which may, in turn, spur the growth of these products. The growth within fruits and vegetables is likely to be driven by the introduction of new products (like multi-vitamin juice) and improvements in packaging, which gives rise to extended product life cycles. The country has been making rigorous efforts through its five-year development plans, to improve the agricultural sector. This is likely to help diversify the sources of income, by reducing dependence on oil exports, and produce more food for the growing population with a high standard of living. The country is witnessing an exceptional exploitation of its agricultural potential. The market has been segmented on the basis of vegetables and fruits.The report identifies key factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, exploiting new opportunities, and gaining competitive edge.

Key Market Trends:

UAE Fruits and Vegetables Market is Segmented by Vegetables

Among all the major vegetables in the United Arab Emirates, the olive segment recorded the fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 36.9%, during the forecast period. Increase in appetite for olive oil is spearheading strong demand for olives and olive oil in the country. The soaring demand in the country is the result of the growth in the number of health-conscious consumers and the intrusion of Arab and Southern European expatriates. Garlic, onion, potato, and tomato are few of the major vegetables that are exported from the United Arab Emirates to the neighboring countries, such as Oman, Iran, Iraq, and a few other African countries, like Somalia, Sudan, etc. Beans are the other vegetable type with the slowest growth rate, due to improper climatic conditions. Onion, potato, and tomato have bigger market measure and speedier development rate.

UAE Fruits and Vegetables Market is Segmented by Fruits

In the United Arab Emirates, banana is the quickest growing fruit segment, with an expected CAGR of 28.6% during 2018-2024, and the market value is projected to reach USD 2803.6 million by 2024. This is also the biggest fruit type, which has increased from USD 111.8 million, in 2015, to USD 620.7 million, in 2018. Banana is followed by watermelons, in terms of growth rate, with a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 151.1 million by 2024.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Value Chain Overview

4.5.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain

4.5.3 Stakeholders in the Value Chain

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Regional Analysis

4.7.1 PESTLE Analysis

4.7.2 Distribution Channel and Retail Analysis

5 PROCUREMENT REFERENCE MATRIX

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 Vegetables

6.1.1 Market Size (USD million)

6.1.2 Domestic Production Overview

6.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

6.1.4 Import Value and Volume

6.1.5 Export Value and Volume

6.2 Fruits

6.2.1 Market Size (USD million)

6.2.2 Domestic Production Overview

6.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

6.2.4 Import Value and Volume

6.2.5 Export Value and Volume

7 PRICES AND TRADE

7.1 Onion – Prices and International Trade

7.2 Potato – Prices and International Trade

7.3 Tomato – Prices and International Trade

7.4 Garlic – Prices and International Trade

7.5 Cauliflower – Prices and International Trade

7.6 Beans – Prices and International Trade

7.7 Eggplant – Prices and International Trade

7.8 Lemon – Prices and International Trade

7.9 Apple – Prices and International Trade

7.10 Banana – Prices and International Trade

7.11 Grapefruit – Prices and International Trade

7.12 Grapes – Prices and International Trade

7.13 Strawberry – Prices and International Trade

7.14 Watermelon – Prices and International Trade

7.15 Dates – Prices and International Trade

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

