United States Diabetes Devices Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The market is segmented by management devices (insulin pumps, insulin pens, syringes, cartridges, and jet injectors) and monitoring devices (self-monitoring blood glucose (hospital and personal use) and continuous glucose monitoring).

United States Diabetes Devices Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by management devices (insulin pumps, insulin pens, syringes, cartridges, and jet injectors) and monitoring devices (self-monitoring blood glucose (hospital and personal use) and continuous glucose monitoring).

Key Market Trends:

The USA Management Devices Market is Expected to Increase during the Forecast Period, with a CAGR of 8.57%.

– In the market studied, mangement devices held the highest market share, of 60.86%, and it is expected to increase during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 8.57%.

– Management devices are based on insulin delivery devices, and the market is further segmented as syringes, pens, pumps, and injectors.

– In the US insulin delivery devices market, the disposable pens market accounted for a high market share. Most of the patients administering insulin prefer pens over cartridges, due to their low cost.

– The United States is considered to be a premium market space for most of the pharmaceutical companies, as they can price their drug at a high price than the other countries and still have high sales.

– The country’s insurance policy, which reimburses close to 50% of the drug cost to the consumers, acts as a boon for pharmaceutical companies selling drugs or devices.

Growing Diabetes and Obesity Population in the United States

– The market growth of diabetic devices is directly proportional to the increasing diabetic population in the country. The diabetic population in the country has increased continuously over the past decade.

– Almost 24 million people are living with diabetes. Type 2 diabetes accounts for close to 95% of the diabetic population in the country. The increasing number of type 2 diabetic population has a direct correlation to the growing obesity population.

– In the United States, 30% of the population is living with obesity, 7.5% of those have diabetes, and this percentage is more likely to increase during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

United States Diabetes Devices Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of United States Diabetes Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 By Monitoring Devices, (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Self-monitoring Blood Glucose

5.1.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.1.1.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.1.2 Personal

5.1.1.1.2 Blood Glucose Test Strips

5.1.1.1.2.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.2.2 Personal

5.1.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.1.3.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.3.2 Personal

5.1.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.1.1.2.1 Sensors

5.1.1.2.2 Receivers

5.1.2 By Management Devices, (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.2.1 Insulin Pump

5.1.2.1.1 Insulin Pump Device

5.1.2.1.2 Insulin Pump Reservoir

5.1.2.1.3 Infusion Set

5.1.2.2 Insulin Syringes

5.1.2.3 Cartridges in Reusable pens

5.1.2.4 Insulin Disposable Pens

5.1.2.5 Jet Injectors

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Monitoring Devices

5.2.1.1.2 By Management Devices

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Becton and Dickenson

6.2 Medtronic

6.3 Roche

6.4 Insulet

6.5 Abbott

6.6 Dexcom

6.7 Tandem

6.8 Ypsomed

6.9 Novo Nordisk

6.10 Sanofi

6.11 Eli Lilly

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

