United States Floor Covering Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The “United States Floor Covering Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global United States Floor Covering market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide United States Floor Covering market is provided in detail in the report.

United States Floor Covering Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the US floor covering market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244366

Key Market Trends:

Continuous Increase in Ceramic Tiles

In 2017, ceramic tile continued its upward curve, outpaced only by luxury vinyl tile. Overall in 2017, ceramic tile sales are estimated to have increased by 6.8% in dollars and 5.4% in square feet. These gains increased ceramic tile’s share of total floor covering sales by 14.3% in dollars and square feet, which is up from about 14% of total sales in 2016. The growth is largely due to innovation and a variety of other factors, including greater consumer accessibility, strong builder and housing markets, and continued economic growth. There were various design factors contributing to the tile sector’s growth in 2017. As well, new file formats and technologies are driving opportunity. In 2017, subtle textured concrete looks, bold wood looks with color variation, and innovative three-dimensional wall tiles are only a few of the cutting-edge tile opportunities available to the consumers.

Strong Growth in Stone

Stone continues to grow in sales and square feet but has not kept pace with ceramic tile, due to its price. Despite the lack of sharp gains, the housing and builder markets have positively affected the stone sector. Meanwhile, technology has continued to positively affect tile, and it has adversely affected stone because digital printing can put realistic stone looks on less expensive ceramic tile. The installation crisis continues to negatively affect both the tile and stone sectors, however, 2017 saw some progress. According to the Catalina Research, employment rate at tile and stone contractors increased by 4.5% and average hourly wages at ceramic tile and stone contractors soared by 13%.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

United States Floor Covering Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244366

Detailed TOC of United States Floor Covering Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Trends in the US Floor Covering Market

4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the US Floor Covering Market

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.8 E-commerce Impact on the US Floor Covering Market

4.9 Technological Innovations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Carpet and Area Rugs

5.1.2 Hardwood Flooring

5.1.3 Ceramic Floor and Wall Tile

5.1.4 Laminate Flooring

5.1.5 Vinyl Sheet and Floor Tile

5.1.6 Other Resilent Flooring

5.1.7 Stone Flooring

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Industrial

6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1 Mohawk Industries Inc.

6.2 Shaw Industries Group Inc.

6.3 Armstrong Flooring

6.4 Interface Inc.

6.5 Home Depot Inc.

6.6 Lowe’s

6.7 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

6.8 Lumber Liquidators Inc.

6.9 ABC Carpet & Home Inc.

6.10 Milliken & Company

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE US FLOOR COVERING MARKET

8 OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OF THE MARKET

9 APPENDIX

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Belt Pulleys Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

﻿Commercial Blenders Market Global Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2020 | Future Trends with Key Manufacturers, Development Status till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Resin Bond Grinding Wheels Market Size Analysis by Global Industry Insights 2020 Share, Trends, Future Scope of Key Players, CAGR Status, and SWOT Analysis by Regions Forecast till 2026

Commercial Immersion Blenders Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025

Commercial Pizza Ovens Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Automobile Meters Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026