United States Organic Fertilizers Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “United States Organic Fertilizers Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global United States Organic Fertilizers market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide United States Organic Fertilizers market is provided in detail in the report.

United States Organic Fertilizers Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Although the definition for organic fertilizers is not well defined, the current report encompasses both fertilizers derived from organic plant and animal matter, such as green manure, oil cakes, bone meal, fish meal, etc., as well as those derived from micro-organisms, which are commonly known as biofertilizers.

Key Market Trends:

California is the Major Consuming State

The total consumption of organic fertilizers in California was 100,686 metric ton in 2018. There are around 300 organic strawberry growers in five distinct areas of California, namely Watsonville/Salinas, Santa Maria, Oxnard, Orange County/San Diego, and the Central Valley.

As the season wears on, conventional growers can implement Controlled-Release nitrogen fertilizers to boost productivity, which hardly makes any Timed-Release fertilizers available to organic growers. With the expanding organic strawberries market in California, the industry players have an opportunity to enter into the market and resolve this issue being faced by organic strawberry growers in California.

Increase in Area Under Organic Farming is Driving the Organic Fertilizers Market in the United States

The area of certified field crops in the United States increased from 1.68 million acres in 2016 to 1.85 million acres in 2018. The area of certified organic fruits, tree nuts, and berries in the country grew from 71,720 acres in 2016 to 73,220 acre in 2018. Organic oats account for the highest percentage of an organic crop, with 3.6% of the total oat acreage.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

United States Organic Fertilizers Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of United States Organic Fertilizers Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Organic Fertilizers

5.1.1.1 Green Manure

5.1.1.2 Oil Cakes

5.1.1.3 Bone Meal

5.1.1.4 Fish Meal

5.1.1.5 Other Organic Fertilizers

5.1.2 Biofertilizers

5.1.2.1 Blue Green Algae

5.1.2.2 Mycorrhiza

5.1.2.3 Azospirillum

5.1.2.4 Rhizobium

5.1.2.5 Azotobacter

5.1.2.6 Other Biofertilizers

5.2 Crop Type

5.2.1 Grains and Cereals

5.2.2 Oilseeds

5.2.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.2.4 Turf and Ornamentals

5.2.5 Other Crop Types

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Acadian Seaplants Limited

6.3.2 Advancing Eco Agriculture LLC

6.3.3 Agrinos AS

6.3.4 Agromin Corporation

6.3.5 Agroplasma Inc.

6.3.6 Fertilizers USA LLC

6.3.7 Sunniland Corporation Sanford

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

