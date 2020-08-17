United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market is provided in detail in the report.

United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Packaging and Automotive Industries

– Due to their ease of application, instant bonding ability, and versatility in joining a wide range of substrates, pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) are widely used in the packaging industry.

– PSA offer superior advantages over commonly used glue sticks in the packaging industry, as they do not require heat during application. The absence of heat eliminates hazards, like burns, and increases working safety. Additionally, PSAs are less intrusive on packaging graphics, providing the required adhesion without damaging the brand image. PSAs provide a clear bond that can be removed cleanly, without damaging the packaging or leaving behind any residue.

– In the automotive industry, PSAs are widely used, as they offer superior benefits over mechanical fasteners. They help in improving crash efficiency of automotive, as they do not affect the substrate used in assembly. They assist in distributing stress over the entire bonded area and do not allow the concentration of stress.

– PSAs are also used for the attachment of printed circuit boards to heat sinks in automotive electronics applications.

– As a result of the aforementioned factors, the demand for PSAs is expected to increase, during the forecast period.

Acrylic Resin Dominated the Market

– Acrylics copolymers are known to be one of the most widely-used polymers for manufacturing pressure sensitive adhesives.

– These copolymers are made from a variety of acrylic monomers. These monomers offer viscoelastic performance characteristics. Moreover, numerous high-performance applications, which demand coating thickness and material properties, use acrylic borne PSA.

– Solvent-borne thermoplastic acrylic resin has good substrate adhesion, making it well suited for UV coating and metallic and pigmented base coats on substrates of ABS, ABS+PC, PS, PC, and metals.

– Acrylic resin-borne adhesives are highly used in the automotive sector. They also find applications in the aerospace and marine sectors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Packaging and Automotive Industries

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rise in Minimum Wages of Workers

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Waterborne

5.1.2 Solvent Borne

5.1.3 Hot Melt

5.1.4 Radiation Cured

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Tapes

5.2.2 Label

5.2.3 Graphics

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Resin

5.3.1 Acrylic

5.3.2 Silicone

5.3.3 Elastomer

5.3.4 Other Resins

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Packaging

5.4.2 Woodworking and Joinery

5.4.3 Medical

5.4.4 Commercial Graphics

5.4.5 Transportation

5.4.6 Electronics

5.4.7 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 Ashland Inc.

6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.4.5 BASF SE

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 H B Fuller

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.9 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.10 Scapa

6.4.11 Sika AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Bio-based Pressure-sensitive Adhesives

