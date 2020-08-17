United States Vinyl Floor Covering Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “United States Vinyl Floor Covering Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global United States Vinyl Floor Covering market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide United States Vinyl Floor Covering market is provided in detail in the report.

A complete background analysis of the vinyl floor covering market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics and market overview, is covered in the report. The report also features the qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

Key Market Trends:

Largest Luxury Vinyl Tile Segment

A luxury vinyl tile (LVT) with improved design possibilities, installation technology and the emergence of an entirely new subcategory of rigid-core LVT products, gaining prominence than the other segments. Demand has followed innovation as manufacturers have developed newer and better LVT products.

The development of more advanced products has put pressure on competitors in the industry to keep up, catalyzing even more innovation. Some of the trends for the growth of the segment are limitless design versatility in LVT products and improving the performance of LVT systems.

Growth Opportunities for the Vinyl Floor Covering in the Construction

The vinyl floor covering market has opportunity globally and regionally. The non-residential segment is expected to be the largest segment. Increase in demand for luxury vinyl tiles in non-residential buildings, such as offices, hotels, educational institutions, and hospitals, is expected to drive the vinyl floor covering the market in the future.

In 2015, the vinyl floor covering brands, such as Armstrong, Mannington, Congoleum, and Tarkett are major sources of vinyl flooring for the construction companies in the United States.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

United States Vinyl Floor Covering Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of United States Vinyl Floor Covering Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Trends Shaping the Vinyl Floor Covering Market

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Challenges of the Vinyl Floor Covering Market

4.8 Recent Developments in the Market

4.9 Technological Innovations

4.10 Growth Opportunities for Vinyl Flooring in the Global Construction

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Vinyl Sheet

5.1.2 Vinyl Composite Tile

5.1.3 Luxury Vinyl Tile

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Armstrong Flooring

6.1.2 Shaw Industries Inc.

6.1.3 Mannington Mills Inc.

6.1.4 Beaulieu International Group

6.1.5 IVC Group

6.1.6 Forbo Holding AG

6.1.7 Gerflor SAS

6.1.8 Tarkett SA

6.1.9 Congoleum Corporation

6.1.10 CBC Flooring

6.1.11 Mannington Mills Inc.

6.1.12 Mohawk Industries Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE VINYL FLOOR COVERING MARKET

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

9 APPENDIX

