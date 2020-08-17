United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global United States Water Treatment Chemicals market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide United States Water Treatment Chemicals market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global United States Water Treatment Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Power and Industrial Sectors

– Typically, nuclear and fossil fuel power plants consume nearly 190 billion gallons of water per day. Similarly, geothermal power plants need 2 billion or so gallons a day for operations. Hydropower plants use water directly to generate power.

– Overall, the electric power generation industry is one of the biggest consumers of water. Water in the electric power generation industry is used in many ways, such as steam production for spinning turbines, humidifying airflow into gas turbines, inter-cooling air in gas-turbine plants, steam injection for NOx control, acting as a heat transfer medium in some nuclear plants, condenser cooling in steam plants, plant maintenance, including blow-down, and hydraulic ash disposal.

– According to the US Geological Survey, electric power generators are the largest source of the US water withdrawals and account for about 40% of total water withdrawals in the United States in 2017. The wastewater released from the electricity generation process contains significant levels of toxic metal impurities, such as lead, mercury, arsenic, chromium, and cadmium, among others. These impurities can cause significant damage to the environment, if not treated properly. Therefore, the electric power generation industry needs water treatment chemicals.

– This, in turn, is expected to boost the water treatment chemicals market in electric power generation applications over the next few years.

The Municipal Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The municipal industry is expected to dominate the US water treatment chemicals market, accounting for around one-fourth of the market share.

– The USEPA has also been focusing on supplying clean drinking water and runs a fund called ‘Clean Water State Revolving Fund’, by which it finances the environmental compliances.

– Such initiatives are likely to increase the usage of water treatment chemicals. The usage of water treatment chemicals is also increasing, due to a greater demand for purifying drinking water in the country.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Stringent Regulations to Control Produced and Wastewater Disposal

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Power and Industrial Sectors

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Hazardous Nature of Hydrazine

4.2.2 Others Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Biocides and Disinfectants

5.1.2 Coagulants and Flocculants

5.1.3 Corrosion Inhibitors

5.1.4 Defoamers and Defoaming Agents

5.1.5 pH Adjusters and Softeners

5.1.6 Scale Inhibitors

5.1.7 Other Product Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Boiling Water Treatment

5.2.2 Cooling Water Treatment

5.2.3 Membrane Treatment

5.2.4 Green Water Treatment

5.2.5 Raw Water/Potable Water Preparation

5.2.6 Wastewater Treatment

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Power

5.3.2 Oil and Gas

5.3.3 Chemical

5.3.4 Mining and Mineral Processing

5.3.5 Municipal

5.3.6 Food and Beverage

5.3.7 Pulp and Paper

5.3.8 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.2 Albemarle Corp.

6.4.3 Lonza

6.4.4 Solenis

6.4.5 BASF SE

6.4.6 Buckman Laboratories

6.4.7 Accepta

6.4.8 BWA Water Additives

6.4.9 Ecolab

6.4.10 Lanxess

6.4.11 DowDuPont

6.4.12 Chemtreat Inc.

6.4.13 SUEZ

6.4.14 Kemira

6.4.15 Solvay SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting Focus Toward the Usage of Green Chemicals

