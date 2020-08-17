Utility and Energy Analytics Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The “Utility and Energy Analytics Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Utility and Energy Analytics market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Utility and Energy Analytics market is provided in detail in the report.
Utility and Energy Analytics Market Covers the Following Key Players:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
The energy and utility industry typically comprises of power plants generating electricity that is transmitted over long-distance transmission lines and then finally provided over distribution lines to residences and businesses. Big Data and analytics is helping the energy and utility companies overcome the industry challenges through insights based informed decision making.
Key Market Trends:
Meter Operation Accounts for a Significant Share of Analytics Application
– Earlier, utilities used to read meters once per month. However, some have transitioned to capturing meter data every 15 minutes, as well as every hour of every day. As a result, the terabyte of data containing valuable behavioral aspects of the consumer is generated every hour. It is important to mine the values of these data fully and Big Data analytics has become a significant contributor to this industry.
– The insights uncovered through analytics will help in creating behavioral patterns of the consumers, which will in turn help with developing new meter rate plans and services for customers.
– Moreover, with the advent of smart meters, the demand for analytics in the industry has increased with smart meters automating and stimulating usage data generation. In the United Kingdom, with the foundation for smart metering in pl
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024
- Utility and Energy Analytics Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Detailed TOC of Utility and Energy Analytics Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Demand for Energy and Increasing Emphasis on a Greener Environment
4.3.2 Growing Consumer Focus on Energy Consumption Pattern Analysis
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Security Concerns and Compatibility Issues to Challenge the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 Cloud
5.1.2 On-Premise
5.1.3 Hybrid Cloud
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Software
5.2.2 Services
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Meter Operation
5.3.2 Load Forecasting
5.3.3 Demand Response
5.3.4 Distribution Planning
5.3.5 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Oracle Corporation
6.1.2 Capgemini SE
6.1.3 ABB Corporation
6.1.4 IBM Corporation
6.1.5 CA Technologies
6.1.6 SAS Institute Inc.
6.1.7 Siemens AG
6.1.8 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.9 SAP SE
6.1.10 BuildingIQ Inc.
6.1.11 Teradata Corporation
7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
