Utility and Energy Analytics Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

Utility and Energy Analytics Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Oracle Corporation

Capgemini SE

ABB Corporation

IBM Corporation

CA Technologies

SAS Institute Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

SAP SE

BuildingIQ Inc.

Market Overview:

The utility and energy analytics market was valued at USD 286.8 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 980.5 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 24.9%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). Developed countries continue to consume vast amounts of energy, while the demand is increasing in developing countries. The increased demand is caused in part by the rise in population and by economic development.

– In a utility and energy company, there are many sources of Big Data, such as grid equipment, weather data, smart meters, measurements from power systems, GIS data, and data related to asset management. Companies are using this data to bring in operational efficiencies and manage energy demand for end consumers.

– The unprecedented explosion of data from the smart meter and smart grid programs, combined with the increasingly complex data retention requirements from regulators and a changing competitive landscape have created new challenges and opportunities for the transmission and distribution companies.