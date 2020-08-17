Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market is provided in detail in the report.

Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, VNA is a technology in which images and documents are stored in a standard format. PACS is a technology that provides economical storage and convenient access to images from multiple modalities.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244354

Key Market Trends:

PACS is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type Segment

Picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) are one of the most widely used technologies in healthcare facilities across the world. More than 80% of the hospitals in developed countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan, use PACS in their facilities. The scope can be seen in developing countries, particularly the Asian countries, such as India, China, etc. Healthcare facilities in these countries have now started to shift from the use of multiple services to integrated platforms for sharing and storing medical images. The adoption of PACS is rapidly increasing in these countries because of the improving healthcare sectors, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the awareness about the significance of picture archiving and communication systems. The use of these technologies is mostly in radiology. Ultrasound and MRI are other applications where their use is most common. Hence, with the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

Information systems have tremendous potential in reducing healthcare costs and improving outcomes. These systems play a major role, not only in reducing costs but also in improving the quality of care delivered. The advantages of PACS include an elimination of expensive silver-based screen, improved access to old and new films to physicians, reduction in the physical storage requirement of bulky films, and low personnel costs. Additionally, PACS has improved the workflow of hospitals, by reducing the diagnostic time from hours to minutes. The PACS monitor systems play a major role in efficiently identifying the connectivity issues and resolving them at the earliest possible. The major factors driving the market in the region are the reduction in administration costs, the increase in the number of patients diagnosed every hour, easy handling, and review and transfer of pictures after imaging.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244354

Detailed TOC of Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for the Universalization of Medical Image Archiving

4.2.2 Reducing Data Storage Costs

4.2.3 High-level Integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR) Industry

4.2.4 Compatibility of VNA with Older Data Archival Systems

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Availability of Long-Term Data Affecting the Decisions of Service Providers

4.3.2 Long Product Life Cycle Affecting New Sales

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Imaging Modality

5.1.1 Angiography

5.1.2 Mammography

5.1.3 Computed Tomography

5.1.4 Digital Fluoroscopy

5.1.5 Digital Radiography

5.1.6 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.1.7 Nuclear Imaging

5.1.8 Ultrasound

5.1.9 Other Imaging Modalities

5.2 Type

5.2.1 PACS

5.2.2 VNA Software

5.3 Mode of Delivery

5.3.1 On-Site (Premise)

5.3.2 Hybrid

5.3.3 Cloud-hosted

5.4 Usage Model

5.4.1 Single Department

5.4.2 Multiple Departments

5.4.3 Multiple Sites

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agfa Healthcare NV

6.1.2 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.1.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 IBM Corporation

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.7 Lexmark International Inc.

6.1.8 McKesson Corporation

6.1.9 Novarad Corporation

6.1.10 Siemens AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Multifunctional Vibration Conveyor Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

﻿Puncture Needles Market 2020 | In-depth Research of Global Key Players, Industry Size & Share, Business Growth Rate, Revenue, and Global Research Forecast to 2024

Non-Sparking Tools Market Share Value Analysis with Key Technologies 2020 Market Dynamics of Key Players, Global Opportunities, Demand Status Forecast till 2026

Tile Adhesive Market 2020| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis till 2025

Irrigation Sprinklers Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Vehicle Hitch Balls Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026