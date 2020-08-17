Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market is provided in detail in the report.

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, viral vectors and plasmid DNA are the products of gene therapy, which are used for the treatment of several diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. Gene therapies and other therapies that require genetic modification include the introduction of therapeutic DNA/gene into a patient’s body or cell. This process is accomplished by the use of vectors. Over the past few decades, various viral and non-viral vectors have been developed and standardized for this purpose. Moreover, viral vectors and plasmid DNA are known to reduce the cost of treatment and help in decreasing repeated administrations of medications

Key Market Trends:

Plasmid DNA Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth.

A plasmid DNA is a small DNA molecule within a cell that is different from the chromosomal DNA, which can replicate independently. Plasmid DNA is currently gaining increasing importance, due to the clinical research applications in gene therapy and genetic vaccination. The demand and therapeutic applications for plasmid DNA (pDNA) have rapidly grown and expanded. Plasmid DNA manufacturing is used for indirect and direct clinical applications. For the direct gene transfer into the human body, good manufacturing practice (GMP)-grade plasmid DNA is being required. The plasmid DNA manufacturing is invariably outsourced to the specialized manufacturers using the in-house platform processes.

North America Dominates the Market in Terms of Revenue Generated

Currently, North America is witnessing a rapid growth in the market studied, followed by Europe. The United States has been a major destination for all the recent advancements in the field of medicine. Increasing investments in gene therapy products in the United States have led to the growth of the market studied in recent years. In the United States, regulatory encouragement and patient advocacy have pushed rare disease clinical research to the center stage. The significant incentives offer through Orphan Drugs Act (United States) and the Orphan Medicinal Products Regulations (European Union) have encouraged pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to consider the development of rare disease medicines as a potentially profitable endeavour.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders, Cancer, and Infectious Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Clinical Studies and Availability of Funding for Gene Therapy Development

4.2.3 Potential Applications in Novel Drug Delivery Approaches

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Gene Therapies

4.3.2 Challenges in Viral Vector Manufacturing Capacity

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Plasmid DNA

5.1.2 Viral Vector

5.1.3 Non-viral Vector

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cancer

5.2.2 Genetic Disorder

5.2.3 Infectious Disease

5.2.4 Other Diseases

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Brammer Bio

6.1.2 Cobra Biologics

6.1.3 Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

6.1.4 FinVector Vision Therapies

6.1.5 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

6.1.6 MassBiologics

6.1.7 SIRION Biotech

6.1.8 Merck KGaA Inc.

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.10 Uniqure NV

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

