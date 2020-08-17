Visible Light Communication Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Visible Light Communication Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Visible Light Communication market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Visible Light Communication market is provided in detail in the report.

Visible Light Communication(VLC) systems are being developed to be used for creating ultra high-speed, secure, and biologically friendly communication networks that allow the creation and expansion of seamless computing applications. Such systems use modulated light wavelengths emitted by a variety of suitably adapted conventional sources, such as outdoor and indoor lighting, illuminated signs, displays, televisions, computer screens, digital cameras, and digital cameras on mobile phones for communication purposes, majorly through the use of Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs).

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Segment expected to witness a Significant Growth

– Traffic management is a broad segment facing numerous challenges, with increasing population and vehicles on the road. The amount of data transferred through Wi-Fi on the street is neither sufficient nor secure enough for effective management. Apart from aiding traffic management, a promising application for VLC is in vehicle-to- vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication.

– Most car headlights and tail lights are being replaced with LEDs. VLC can transform these LEDs for car-to-car communication. This factor can improve anti-collision systems and facilitate the exchange of a range of information between vehicles.

– As traffic lights use LED lighting, it is an emerging opportunity in citywide traffic management systems, like pedestrian signals and traffic signals using VLC. For instance, street lights communicating with a pedestrian’s VLC-equipped smartphone can regulate vehicle traffic, allowing pedestrians to cross a street.

– The use of VLC technology in traffic systems allows the drivers to use smart devices or car headlights, in order to connect and generate information from traffic lighting systems. This information can also be transmitted to other cars using tail lights. Information, such as traffic updates, shortest estimated time of arrival to a specific location (considering traffic congestion), or even internet access can be communicated through the usage of this technology.

– However, drivers may use smart devices while driving, which may act as a challenge. The ideal way to overcome this challenge is to incorporate a visible communication system in the vehicle, and use the vehicle’s headlights to send information. However, the efficiency of these intelligent traffic systems may be affected due to noise, which may impact the adoption rate of VLC systems.

North America expected to account for the Largest Market Share

– North America is the most prominent market for VLC due to increasing investment in R&D in advanced technological solutions, such as artificial intelligence, sustainable energy projects, and big data analytics. The major wireless network providers in the region, such as Telus Corp, Rogers Communications Inc., and BCE Inc.’s Bell Mobility are investing heavily in R&D activities in VLC, along with 5G technology to increase their market share among the wireless and internet service providers. The implementation of Li-Fi technology is expected to boost the US economy and aid in the economic growth and create job opportunities.

– The United States is the most prominent market for VLC technology, owing to increasing investments in R&D in advanced technological solutions, such as artificial intelligence, sustainable energy projects, and Big Data analytics. The United States is the first country to install 5G wireless networks, making the country the global test bed for LTE services and apps.

– The lighting industry is embracing new ground-breaking business opportunities through VLC, as data transmission governs all the major sectors in the United States, including the government sector. Further, government initiatives, such as “Gigabit Communities” that helps make the United States one of the high capacity and the super-fast ubiquitous broadband networks, enhance the adoption of VLC opportunities.

– After the United States, Canada is another major adopter of technological advancements, globally. Major technological adoption in the end-user industries, like the telecommunication and government sectors, is aiding the growth of the market in Canada.

– In 2016, Canadian telecommunication’s revenues amounted to USD 48.6 billion, with the vast majority of 92% derived from retail services and the remaining from the wholesale sector. Of this, the wireless and internet services constitute more than 70% of the market, thus indicating significant opportunities for the VLC market.

