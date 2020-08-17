Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses Market, 2019-2030.”

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape of therapeutic contact lenses, drug-eluting contact lenses, diagnostic / monitoring contact lenses and visual prostheses. The study lays emphasis on the novel products and technologies that are being developed for the treatment of ocular disorders, which generally cause severe visual impairment or blindness. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed review of the landscape of novel ophthalmic products, highlighting the different categories of contact lenses and visual prostheses (bionic eye technologies) developed / being developed by various players across the world.

An analysis of the key promotional strategies that have been adopted by the developers of marketed products.

Brief profiles of the novel technologies that are being developed to expand the functionality of contact lenses.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents granted / filed related to next generation contact lenses and visual prostheses since 2013.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain.

A study of prevalent and emerging trends, and the popularity of next generation contact lenses and visual prostheses, as observed on the social media platform, Twitter.

A list of key opinion leaders (KOLs) in this domain, featuring a 2X2 analysis to assess the relative experience of certain individuals., who were shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) to this field.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Type of Product

Contact Lenses

Visual Prostheses

Type of Lenses

Therapeutic Contact Lenses

Drug-eluting Contact Lenses

Diagnostics and Monitoring Contact Lenses

Target Indication

Age-related Macular Degeneration

Aniridia

Diabetes

Glaucoma

Retinitis Pigmentosa

Key Geographical Region

North America

EU5

Asia-Pacific

Target Therapeutic Area

CNS disorders

Cardiovascular disorders

Oncological disorders

Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies:

Michal Shavit (Head of Sales and Marketing, EyeYon Medical)

Mark E. Byrne (Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer, OcuMedic)

Praful Doshi (Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technical Officer, Leo Lens Technology)

Key companies covered in the report

EyePrint Prosthetics

University of Washington

Leo Lens Technology

Baylor College of Medicine

iBIONICS

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/next-generation-contact-lenses-and-visual-prostheses-market-2019-2030/244.html

