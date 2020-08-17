VoIP softphone installs on a computer and enables the user to make calls using VoIP service. VoIP softphones are becoming popular owing to its advantages over traditional phonies such as CRM integration, geographical flexibility, chat and messaging, employee presence, and upgradeable software, among others. The VoIP softphone market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players operating in the market.

Some of the key players of VoIP Softphones Market:

1. 3CX

2. AVOXI

3. Bitrix24

4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

5. J2 Global, Inc.

6. Junction Networks

7. Mizutech S.R.L.

8. Suretec Systems Ltd.

9. Telzio Inc.

10. Zoiper.com

Increasing focus towards improving the efficiency and streamlining the business processes are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the VoIP softphone market. However, the high costs of these solutions and performance issues might hinder the growth of the VoIP softphone market. The APAC region is expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to the growing IT sector and increasing adoption of technologically advanced products.

The Global VoIP Softphone Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the VoIP softphone market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of VoIP softphone market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, enterprise size and geography. The global VoIP softphone market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading VoIP softphone market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the VoIP softphone market.

The global VoIP softphone market is segmented on the basis of deployment and enterprise size. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as on premise and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises.

The report analyzes factors affecting VoIP softphone market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the VoIP softphone market in these regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of VoIP Softphones Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of VoIP Softphones Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2024. Forecast and analysis of VoIP Softphones Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy: