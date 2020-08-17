Water Soluble Polymer Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “Water Soluble Polymer Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Water Soluble Polymer market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Water Soluble Polymer market is provided in detail in the report.

This report studies the global Water Soluble Polymer market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Water Treatment Industry

– The water-soluble polymer market is dominated by the water treatment industry. This is due to the heavy requirement of water-soluble polymers in applications, such as flocculation and coagulation, in order to separate suspended materials from aqueous solutions. It further aids in sludge dewatering at various separation steps.

– The water treatment industry is dominated by Europe and North America, following strict regulations established by their respective governments in both the municipal and wastewater sectors.

– The water treatment market is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period, especially in the Middle Eastern economies, in response to the diminishing freshwater resources.

– The government has taken many initiatives to deal with water scarcity and for promoting economic growth.

– There has been an increase in commercialization of new concepts for desalination, including forward osmosis, membrane distillation, tri-hybrid applications using nano-filtration, and low-temperature distillation. These technologies are expected to increase efficiency and decrease the energy requirement.

– Hence, the demand for water soluble polymers from the water treatment sector is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Experience the Highest Market Growth

– North America is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the demand from countries, such as United States, Canada, etc.

– The growing shale gas industry in the United States, with growing exploration activities, has been the major reason for the growth of the market studied during the forecast period.

– Apart from this, growing end users, like water treatment and food and beverages in the country are also augmenting the growth.

– Canada is expected to be the second-largest market after the United States in the North American region. The country is expected to achieve steady growth, with the growth of industries, such as water treatment, food processing, laundry, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and personal care.

– Additionally, increasing investment and new projects for water treatment plants are further expected to augment the growth of the market studied in the country.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Water Soluble Polymer Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Water Soluble Polymer Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Shale Gas Industry in North America

4.1.2 Growing Water Treatment Industry in Asia-Pacific

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Government Regulations on Polymer Usage

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Polyacrylamide

5.1.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol

5.1.3 Guar Gum

5.1.4 Gelatin

5.1.5 Casein

5.1.6 Polyacrylic Acid

5.1.7 Other Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Water Treatment

5.2.2 Food and Beverage

5.2.3 Personal Care and Hygiene

5.2.4 Oil and Gas

5.2.5 Pulp and Paper

5.2.6 Pharmaceutical

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ashland

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 CP Kelco

6.4.4 DowDuPont

6.4.5 Gantrade Corporation

6.4.6 Kuraray Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Nouryon

6.4.8 Polysciences Inc.

6.4.9 SNF Group

6.4.10 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-based Acrylamide

7.2 Other Opportunities

