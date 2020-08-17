Water Treatment Chemicals Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Water Treatment Chemicals Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Water Treatment Chemicals market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Water Treatment Chemicals market is provided in detail in the report.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Water Treatment Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Power Industry to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, the power industry was accounted for the major share of the market.

– Most electric power generation plants require water for their day-to-day operations. Typically, nuclear and fossil fuel power plants consume nearly 190 billion gallons of water per day. Similarly, geothermal power plants need 2 billion or so gallons a day for operations. Hydropower plants also use water directly to generate power.

– The electric power generation industry is one of the major sources of industrial wastewater. Their wastewater contains significant levels of toxic metal impurities, such as lead, mercury, arsenic, chromium, and cadmium, among others.

– These impurities can cause significant damage to the environment, if not treated properly. Therefore, the electric power generation industry needs water treatment chemicals.

– With the ever-increasing requirement for power across the globe, the demand for water treatment chemicals is likely to increase in the future.

– Hence, the power industry is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific has dominated the global water treatment chemicals market in 2018 owing to the high demand from countries like China and Japan.

– The rapid economic growth and urbanization in China are likely to drive the growth of several industries like municipal, chemical, food & beverages, oil & gas, power generation industry which in turn is likely to boost the demand for water treatment chemicals.

– Moreover, most of China’s population relies on groundwater sources for drinking water, which are either untreated or not properly treated by municipal water suppliers. Therefore, the need of water treatment chemicals increases.

– In India, there has been an increase in the chemical manufacturing plants and also the power generation sector in India is constantly evolving.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Water Treatment Chemicals Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Ground and Surface Water Pollution

4.1.2 Stringent Regulations to Control Produced and Wastewater Disposal

4.1.3 Growing Demand from Power and Industrial Applications

4.1.4 Increasing Demand from Municipal and Manufacturing Sectors

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Hazardous Nature of Hydrazine

4.2.2 Dearth of Awareness Regarding Chemical Water Treatment Technologies

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Flocculant

5.1.2 Coagulant

5.1.3 Biocide & Disinfectant

5.1.4 Defoamer & Defoaming Agent

5.1.5 pH Adjuster & Softener

5.1.6 Scale and Corrosion Inhibitor

5.1.7 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power Generation

5.2.2 Oil & Gas

5.2.3 Chemical Manufacturing

5.2.4 Mining & Mineral Processing

5.2.5 Municipal

5.2.6 Food & Beverage

5.2.7 Pulp & Paper

5.2.8 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Ecolab

6.4.3 Kemira

6.4.4 Solenis

6.4.5 AkzoNobel NV

6.4.6 Solvay

6.4.7 Lonza

6.4.8 DowDuPont

6.4.9 SNF Group

6.4.10 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.11 Kurita Water Industries Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Adoption Rate in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

7.2 Shifting Focus Toward the Usage of Green Chemicals

