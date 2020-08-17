Waterproofing Solutions Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The “Waterproofing Solutions Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Waterproofing Solutions market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Waterproofing Solutions market is provided in detail in the report.

Waterproofing Solutions Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Waterproofing Solutions market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand form Roofing and Walls Application

– Waterproofing solutions are mainly used in commercial and institutional applications, to prevent any kind of leakage in the building structure.

– Leakage in building, specially roofs, and walls has been a cause of concern, due to water leakage from different parts of the building.

– Drainage slope of the roof is one of the most important factors. Each building plan must also incorporate a roof plan, indicating the position of drainage pipes, and direction and extent of slope on the roof.

– PVC roofing systems have witnessed tremendous growth in the recent years, due to a variety of standout characteristics, notably, the longevity, durability in harsh weather and temperature extremes, low lifecycle costs, energy efficiency, heat and solar reflectance, flame resistance, chemical and grease resistance, ease of maintenance, ease and flexibility of installation, and inherent recyclability/re-use, among many other benefits.

– TPO roofing membranes are also used, as they are highly resistant to tears, impacts, and punctures, with good flexibility to allow for building movement. TPO membranes contain no toxic or hazardous ingredients, and are fully recyclable.

– Modified bitumen is also used in roofing, as it provides superior waterproofing characteristics. These are usually installed as two-ply systems, and are always fully adhered.

– The usage of waterproofing solutions offers several benefits, such as superior fire and wind resistance, very high tensile strength, and waterproofing characteristics.

– The huge investment in the construction and infrastructure sector is poised to boost different waterproofing solutions, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The construction industry, which includes buildings and floors, is expanding at a rapid rate, globally, with exceptional growth in Asia-Pacific. This can be mainly attributed to an expanding population, resulting in the need for more residential and commercial buildings for various purposes. In addition, the demand for multistoried buildings in both developed and developing nations is another factor boosting the construction industry, which, in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the waterproofing solution market. The demand for waterproofing solutions is increasing from roofing and piping in the Asia-Pacific region, due to the increase in commercial infrastructure projects in these regions.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Waterproofing Solutions Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Waterproofing Solutions Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Infrastructural Expenditure in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

4.1.2 Increasing Usage in the Mining Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Membranes

5.1.2 Chemicals

5.1.3 Coatings

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Roofing and Wall

5.2.2 Floor and Basement

5.2.3 Water and Waste Management

5.2.4 Tunnel and Landfills

5.2.5 Bridge and Highways

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Carlisle Companies Inc.

6.4.3 CHRYSO SAS

6.4.4 DRIZORO SAU

6.4.5 Firestone Building Products Company

6.4.6 Fosroc Inc.

6.4.7 GAF

6.4.8 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

6.4.9 IKO Industries Ltd

6.4.10 Johns Manville

6.4.11 Juta AS

6.4.12 MAPEI SpA

6.4.13 Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.14 Pidilite Industries Ltd

6.4.15 RENOLIT

6.4.16 RPM International Inc.

6.4.17 Schlüter-Systems KG

6.4.18 SIKA AG

6.4.19 Solmax

6.4.20 SOPREMA Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Investment and New Mining Projects in Africa

7.2 Recovering South American Construction Industry

7.3 Upcoming Investments in US Infrastructure Development

