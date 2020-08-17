Web Application Firewall Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “Web Application Firewall Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Web Application Firewall market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Web Application Firewall market is provided in detail in the report.

Web Application Firewall Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Web application firewall is an application firewall for HTTP applications. Web applications are valuable tools for businesses of all sizes. A WAF can be either network-based, host-based, or cloud-based and is often deployed through a reverse proxy and placed in front of one or more web sites or applications. These applications enable businesses to communicate with customers, potential customers, employees, partners, and other information technology (IT) systems. E-commerce witnesses a mix of attempts designed to cause downtime and access internal files, which WAF helps them to secure.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector to Witness Significant Growth

– Firewalls are the first line of defense for every healthcare network and protect EHRs (Electronic Health Record) and protected health information (PHI) from malware and other cyber attacks.

– Healthcare organizations have more than just computers and smartphones accessing the network. Connected medical devices are Wi-Fi enabled and usage of the network to collect patient data and monitor health. While hackers may not get the information they are looking for directly from connected medical devices, they can use these devices by means of remote network access as a means to freely access the entire network. Medical devices are often overlooked as a cyber security vector because they may lack traditional interfaces associated with accessing the network.

– Healthcare firewalls have to cover more ground than firewalls in other industries because of the value of EHRs and clinical data, since there are numerous ways where hackers can gain unauthorized access to the network.

North America Holds the Largest Share in Web Application Firewall Market

– Due to the security breach incidents and the presence of cyber security vendors, North America is considered the most advanced region for technology adoption and infrastructure. Awareness about the threats is a critical economic and security challenge in the region. The growing concern to ensure the protection of sensitive data has increased corresponding government intervention in recent years.

– North America is leading in terms of the higher presence of security vendors. North America is the most advanced region for cyber security technology adoption and infrastructure due to developed countries, such as the United States and Canada.

– A data breach can be prevented by using orchestration and automation tools to take in SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) alerts and enrich them with intelligence and make an analysis for the chances of risk, and communicate them to analysts with a clear picture of their significance. Establishing a robust log-on is one proactive example for regulating access control.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Web Application Firewall Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

