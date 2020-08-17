Whey Protein Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “Whey Protein Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Whey Protein market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Whey Protein market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Whey protein is majorly available in these forms: whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate and hydrolyzed whey protein. It can be utilized in the form of sports and performance nutrition, infant formula and functional foods.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Performance Nutrition and Beverages

Growing demand from the sports industry has led to significant growth of whey protein-based product market. At the same time, food-processing industries are using whey protein for the manufacturing of health drinks. In Asian countries, the growing middle-class population and economic growth have led to an increase in the consumption rate of health drinks. Awareness among the mass to be fit and remain in shape, along with enhancing the body immunity, has lead to significant growth in demand for whey protein in urban areas. This increase in the number of muscle and fitness enthusiasts has prompted a growing consumer demand for protein sports beverages, specialized nutritional drinks, nutritional snack bars, and other products, which are designed to optimize athletic performance.

Europe Held a Prominent Market Share

The United States is a highly matured market for whey protein, with over 1,000 whey-containing products entering the market every year. In the North American region, McDonald’s has introduced Small Real Fruit Protein Smoothie blended fresh-to-order and made with ice, yogurt, real fruit purée, and whey protein. The increasing demand for performance nutrition in the European region is one of those key factors driving the market for whey protein. The demand for whey protein in France is expected to increase due to the growth in infant formulae, coupled with the increasing demand from other nutrition sectors. Asia-pacific remains to be the fastest growing region in the global whey protein market where China held a maximum market share in 2018.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Whey Protein Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Whey Protein Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Whey Protein Concentrate

5.1.2 Whey Protein Isolate

5.1.3 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Sports and Performance Nutrition

5.2.2 Infant Formula

5.2.3 Functional/Fortified Food

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Strategies Adopted

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Agropur MSI, LLC

6.4.2 Arla Foods

6.4.3 Carbery Group Ltd.

6.4.4 FrieslandCampina

6.4.5 Glanbia Nutritionals (NA), Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

