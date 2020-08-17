Wood Coatings Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Wood Coatings Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Wood Coatings market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Wood Coatings market is provided in detail in the report.

Wood Coatings Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Wood Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Furniture Production Worldwide is Driving the Market Growth

– With increasing housing construction, population, and income-levels across the world, the demand for furnitures, such as chairs, table, bed, sofa, shelves, and cupboard, has been increasing significantly.

– Moreover, with the rapidly growing service sector, a huge proportion of the population has been relocating to new locations, which is driving the trend of hostels, co-living, guest houses, and official premises. This is expected to augment the demand for various furniture products.

– In the furniture industry, concepts related to interiors of homes, offices, and flats are changing continuously. This is driving innovation and development, primarily in terms of designs, size, and colors, which is expected to augment the production volume of furniture across the world.

– In the furniture industry, wood coatings are extensively used. Thus, the increasing production volume of furniture across the world is augmenting the growth of the market studied.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China has the largest furniture sector across the world, which is thriving, owing to the increasing domestic and foreign demand. In India, both the furniture and construction sectors have been witnessing major growth in the recent times. Some of the key factors that are boosting this growth include the increasing investment in the residential and commercial sector and government initiatives, like “Housing for All”. The entry of major furniture companies, like IKEA, is also expected to boost the furniture industry growth. Additionally, there has been a major growth in the public and private investments in the construction sectors of ASEAN countries, in the recent times. These factors are likely to help the Asia-Pacific region to dominate the market, during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Wood Coatings Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Wood Coatings Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Furniture Production

4.1.2 Growing Construction Industry, Majorly in Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Acrylic

5.1.2 Nitrocellulose

5.1.3 Polyester

5.1.4 Polyurethane

5.1.5 Other Resin Types

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Water-borne

5.2.2 Solven-borne

5.2.3 UV-cured

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Furniture and Fixtures

5.3.2 Doors and Windows

5.3.3 Cabinet

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Indonesia

5.4.1.4 Japan

5.4.1.5 Malaysia

5.4.1.6 South Korea

5.4.1.7 Thailand

5.4.1.8 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.1.9 Vietnam

5.4.1.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of the North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 France

5.4.3.3 Russia

5.4.3.4 United Kingdom

5.4.3.5 Italy

5.4.3.6 Spain

5.4.3.7 BENELUX

5.4.3.8 NORDIC Countries

5.4.3.9 Rest of the Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Chile

5.4.4.4 Coloumbia

5.4.4.5 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Nigeria

5.4.5.4 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.2 Benjamin Moore & Co. Inc.

6.4.3 Diamond Vogel Paint Company

6.4.4 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.5 Drywood Coatings BV

6.4.6 Helios Coatings GmbH

6.4.7 ICA Group

6.4.8 IVM Chemicals srl

6.4.9 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

6.4.10 KAPCI Coatings Co.

6.4.11 Kelly-Moore Paint Company Inc.

6.4.12 Minwax Company

6.4.13 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd

6.4.14 NTC Nano Tech Coatings GmbH

6.4.15 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.16 Renner Sayerlack SA

6.4.17 RPM International Inc.

6.4.18 Sherwin-Williams Company

6.4.19 Sirca SpA

6.4.20 Sniezka SA

6.4.21 Teknos Group Oy

6.4.22 Vermont Natural Coatings Inc.

6.4.23 Weilburger Coatings GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand for UV-cured Coatings Production of Paraquet Flooring in Europe

7.2 Shift toward Water-borne Coatings

