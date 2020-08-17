Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems market is provided in detail in the report.

Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Power Generation Industry to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, the power generation industry dominated the zero liquid discharge systems market.

– Water management is given high priority by power plant owners, and implementing ZLD can eliminate the discharge of wastewater.

– Zero liquid discharge is particularly relevant for the steam electric power industry, as coal-fired power plants have a large water demand and water discharge is more challenging.

– Around 70% of the total electricity generated in China comes from coal-fired power plants. Most of the thermal power plants in China are located in water-scarce regions. This conflict between energy demand and water deficit demands the use of ZLD in China.

– Hence, owing to the aforementioned factors, the power generation industry is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific ZLD systems market is witnessing significant growth owing to high demand from countries like India and China.

– There are several government regulations made in China and India to install ZLD systems and reduce water pollution by implementing water treatment techniques.

– The Indian government issued a policy to install ZLD facilities in all textile plants which generates more than 25 m3 wastewater per day.

– The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in India has also released Guidelines on techno-economic feasibility of implementation of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) for water polluting industries.

– Owing to the aforementioned reasons Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate.

