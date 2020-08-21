Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market Analysis of Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2028

Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market: Overview

The biodegradable food service market has been witnessing a growing array of food packaging solutions for the food industry. The food industry as a whole, and numerous stakeholders, and the governments around the world has become aware of the carbon-footprint and the adverse impacts on the environments. The drive for biodegradable disposables from food and beverages packaging has gained strength based on this trend. Over the past years, plastic packaging by food service companies have attracted lot of negative criticism. Stakeholders have been trying to reinforce the adoption of packaging that can be disposed of as well as bear minimal impact on the environment at large. Stringent implementation of ban on conventional plastics has reinforced the prospective demand for biodegradable disposables among the food service industry.

Materials used for making biodegradable food service disposables include sugarcane fiber (Bagasse), wheat bran, corn starch, areca nut sheaths, bamboo, palm leaves, and coconut coir,

Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market: Growth Dynamics

Advances in packaging manufacturing technologies have led to the utilization of a wide array of compostable materials. Some of the key ones used by manufacturers in the biodegradable food service market are biopolymers, pulp and water, leaves, and wood. The type of packaging also makes large bearing on the shelf-life of food products. Hence, restaurants and catering businesses are increasingly adopting biodegradable materials for disposable utensils and cups. The extensive use of biodegradable disposables in parties and public events in emerging economies in recent years has helped bolster the prospects of the biodegradable food service market.

The growing trend of packaged food consumption in populations, especially in developing and developed nations, has bolstered the need for making disposables greener and the packaging eco-friendly. The biodegradable food service market is also growing from strength-to-strength from growing adoption of eco-friendly packaging among several consumer brands. These brands are expending resources to adopt fully-compostable materials used in food packaging. The numbers of people who go to restaurants or order food from outside are growing in urban settlements in developing economies. This has helped in the expansion of the biodegradable food service market. Over the past few years, the on-the-go food culture has pick up steam considerably. Further, strides made by food catering businesses are boosting the biodegradable food service market.

Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market: Notable Developments

A growing number of manufacturers in the biodegradable food services market are entering into partnerships, especially with biopastic injection molding service providers. A recent case in point is Danimer Scientific, a U.S.-based biopolymer manufacturer, partnering with UrthPact LLC, which will enable them to produce biodegradable drinking straws for the food service industry. The raw material comprise Danimer Scientific’s biopolymer. The biodegradability of the raw materials has been confirmed by researchers at the University of Georgia (UGA) and New Materials Institute.

Over the past years, in various parts of the world, numerous industry collaborations are taking place to fill the gap for the packaging material for food service companies post the stringent ban on the use of single-use plastics. This has offered a large momentum to the biodegradable food service disposables market. Prominent players are taking initiatives to accelerate the commercialization of biodegradable food service disposables.

Key players in the biodegradable food service disposable market are Bunzl plc., Vegware, Eco Guardian, GreenGood USA, Gold Plast S.p.A, The Jim Pattison Group, and Bionatic GmbH & Co.

Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key regional segments of the biodegradable food service disposable market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, Europe is expected to be a prominent region in the global market. The growth in the regional market is propelled by increased awareness about the use of environmentally friendly materials in food packaging. Moreover, extensive consumption of packaged food has spurred the use of biodegradable food service disposals across the catering businesses.

