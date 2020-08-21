Impact of COVID-19 on Shaftless Screw Conveyors Market

Shaftless screw conveyors are designed for conveying tough materials with no intermediate or end bearings. Use of these conveyors ensures obstacle-free conveying. Absence of shaft in shaftless screw conveyors eliminates the need for intermediate or end bearings, thereby permitting direct connection, optimized layout, and flexibility in design.

Absence of central shaft in shaftless screw conveyors enables them to be filled at a much higher rate, which results in low RPMs, efficient transportation, and less wear and tear.

Global Shaftless Screw Conveyors Market: Dynamics

Growth of end-use industries such as food processing and agriculture in both developed and developing countries is projected to act as a key factor boosting the global shaftless screw conveyors market during the forecast period

The advantages of shaftless screw conveyors as compared to traditional shafted screw conveyors is considered one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Shaftless screw conveyors also permit for side and end-to-end connections which is not accessible in shafted screw conveyors.

In addition, shaftless screw conveyors are more cost effective than other conveying devices

Growing incorporation of automation in production processes across industries is anticipated to promote growth of the global shaftless screw conveyors market in the next few years

Moreover, public private partnership in the wastewater industry is another key trend stimulating the growth of the shaftless screw conveyors market.

Apart from this, government initiatives to promote local food production can offer immense opportunities to manufacturers of shaftless screw conveyors in the near future

However, volatility in prices of raw materials required for the production of shaftless screw conveyors acts as a key restraint of the global shaftless screw conveyors market

Additionally, increasing costs associated with the maintenance and service of shaftless screw conveyors are projected to hamper the global market in the near future.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Global Shaftless Screw Conveyors Market: Segmentation

Based on end-user, the global shaftless screw conveyors market can be divided into food & beverages, agriculture, mining & cement, sewage treatment, solid waste management, biomass, and others

The mining & cement segment accounted for a leading share of the global shaftless screw conveyors market in 2018. The segment is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market for Shaftless Screw Conveyors

In terms of region, the global shaftless screw conveyors market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global market for shaftless screw conveyors from 2019 to 2027, followed by EMEA and Americas

Rapid economic growth of developing countries such as China and India has boosted the market in the region

The shaftless screw conveyors market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

The market in Europe is also projected to witness substantial growth in the next few years, due to increasing demand for shaftless screw conveyors from agriculture and food processing industries in the region.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global shaftless screw conveyors market was highly fragmented in 2018 with presence of multiple large scale and small scale market players. The shaftless screw conveyors market is in growth phase, however the competition among vendors is anticipated to become less intense in the coming years because the market becomes concentrated. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are: