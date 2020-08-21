Intelligent PDU Market Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2018 – 2028

Intelligent PDU Market – Introduction

Intelligent power distribution unit has been gaining widespread acceptance in the applications such as environmental monitoring, and remote power monitoring for increasing the effectiveness of the data centers. The intelligent PDUs facilitate the monitoring of power at threshold levels defined by the users and sends notification regarding potential issues, which can then be tackled at an early stage. The intelligent PDU market was estimated at a value of US$ 1Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a steady rate in the upcoming years with the growing demand for smart products in data centers and high-power capacities in high-power density environments.

Hefty costs incurred during site visits have generated a demand for cost-effective monitoring of server performance. Need for advancements and automation in the constantly evolving data center has in turn fueled the demand for intelligent PDUs, on account of its ability to access critical information at a local as well as remote level. The features of intelligent PDUs such as rebooting the crashed systems and shutting down the unused IT equipment has been realized by the administrators and are extensively adopting the units to ease out the operations. As a result, the intelligent PDU market is anticipated to receive promising growth opportunities.

Intelligent PDU Market – Competitive Landscape

Some of the significant partakers operating in the intelligent PDU market comprise of Eaton, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, Raritan, Cyber Power Systems, Tripp Lite, Siemon, Rittal, Leviton, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Geist, Enlogic, Cisco Systems, ABB, PDU Expert UK, Elcom International, BMC Manufacturing, Black Box Corporation, and Chatsworth Products.

Raritan – In January 2019, the company announced the launch of New SmartSensors to offer a precise idea of the potential risk prevalent in the temperature, airflow, humidity, air pressures, and unauthorized openings. The sensor raises the temperature of the data centers, thereby saving on the cooling.

Chatsworth Products – In March 2019, the company teamed up with Pemsa to improve safety and compliance for offering superior network performance. The wire mesh cable can be installed easily with its speedy installation and assembly. It delivers high resistance to corrosion as that of stainless steel.

Cyber Power Systems, Inc. – In March 2017, the company announced that it developed new power distribution units that can control the individual outlets and ensure optimum utilization as well as device management.

Schneider Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric Corporation is a forerunning company striving towards the digital transformation of energy management in buildings, homes, infrastructures, industries, and data centers. It was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in France. The company enjoys a wide geographical reach in over 100 countries and has a rich product and service portfolio in combining energy, software, and automation.

Vertiv

Vertiv was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Ohio. The company offers equipment and crucial services for datacenters and boasts its presence in over 25 locations across the world.

PDU Expert UK

PDU Expert UK is a leading power distribution unit manufacturer for the development of solutions for all sizes of data centers. The company has launched numerous challenge tackling solutions to meet the changing needs of consumers.

Intelligent PDU Market – Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Cloud Computing to Favor the Growth of Intelligent PDU Market

With the evolving concepts of remote working, growing demand for cloud computing has been witnessed in numerous offices and corporation for the storage, management, and processing of data to ensure that the data is retained even when the physical system crashes. This has in turn driven the demand for data centers and intelligent PDUs for the effective handling of data and recognition of potential risk at an early stage. As a result of which intelligent PDUs have been witnessing an uptick in their demand.

High Cost of Implementation of Intelligent PDU to Impede the Growth of the Market

Rising awareness pertaining to the benefits of intelligent PDUs have been shifting the focus of the end-users. With superior features, the power distribution units have been favored over the basic PDUs. However, there has been a hesitance pertaining to the adoption of the intelligent PDUs among the end-users since they have a high implementation cost as compared to the fundamental PDUs. This is likely to act as a growth deterrent for the intelligent PDU market.

Intelligent PDU Market – Regional Insight

North America to Retain its Leading Position in the Intelligent PDU Market

Being a technologically mature region, North America enjoys its supremacy in the information and technology field, which has unlocked new avenues for the development and growth of the intelligent power distribution units. With the high concentration of colocation centers and IT companies, there has been a rise in the demand for intelligent PDUs to ensure the safety and reliability of data centers. In addition, stringent government regulation for the conservation of energy has been acting as a crucial growth driver for the intelligent PDU market.

Intelligent PDU Market – Segmentation

The intelligent PDU market can be bifurcated on the basis of:

Type

Power Phase

Industry

Application

Geography

Intelligent PDU Market Segmentation – By Type

Based on the type, the intelligent PDU market can be classified into:

Hot Swap

Dual Circuit

Automatic Switch Transfer

Metered

Switched

Monitored

Intelligent PDU Market Segmentation – Power Phase

Depending on the power phase, the intelligent PDU market can be fragmented into:

Single Phase

Three Phase

Intelligent PDU Market Segmentation – Industry

Based on the industry, the intelligent PDU market can be divided into:

Energy

Government

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications and Information Technology

Intelligent PDU Market Segmentation – Application

Based on the application, the intelligent PDU market can be divided into: