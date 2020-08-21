Medical Commode Market Current Trends and Future Estimations (2018–2028)

Global Medical Commode Market: Overview

The global medical commodes market is likely to witness high growth due to increasing geriatric population. Additionally, number of orthopedic surgeries, multiple people suffering from physical disability, and bedridden people have surged demand in the global medical commode market.

Besides these conditions, demand for medical commode has also risen due to the easy usability of medical commodes and its growing use in hospitals and clinics. Introduction of rolling commodes, bedside commode, bariatric commode, and folding commode has opened new growth prospects in this market. Beside these growth factors, changing global trends, initiatives taken by market players, and developments taking place also influence growth in the global medical commode market.

Global Medical Commode Market: Notable Developments

Prominent players in the global medical commode market are engaged in developing better and advanced products. These developments will help in attracting large number of customers and provide them with better quality products. For example:

• Last year Hygie came up with 3-in-1 folding commode that will help meet the need of impaired people. This folding commode has absorbent liners for which it can be kept bedside or over the toilet. It is lightweight and different from traditional commodes.

• Cortech Healthcare, an Isle of Man based company concentrating in improving the functionality, usability, and effectiveness of independent living products. This offers the electric shower chain commode, which considerably increased functionality as compared to products that are currently available in the market.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global medical commode market include –

Drive Medical

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

NOVA Medical Products

MEYRA GmbH

Cascade Healthcare Solutions

Lagooni B.V.

Avacare Medical

Global Medical Commode Market: Trends and Opportunities

Medical commode is widely used in the hospitals for patients who need to stay for longer period for their treatments. Patient suffering from bariatric surgery and if complication develops they need to stay multiple number of days in hospitals. This is one of the major factor driving demand in the global medical commode market.

Based on the data provided by World Health Organization in 2018, approximately 1.9 billion adults were overweight in 2016. Additionally, 650 million people were obese. The number is still growing. Furthermore, growing preference of obese population towards bariatric surgery is projected to fuel demand for bariatric commode, thus, in turn augmenting demand in the medical commode market in the coming years.

Rising Population of Obese Population to Accelerate Growth in Global Medical Commode Market

Based on regional analysis, North America is leading the global medical commode market due to the growing number of bariatric surgery. There are about 228,000 bariatric surgeries were performed in the U.S. over 2017, based on the data released in 2018 by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS). Moreover, presence of large number of obese population in American countries require medical commode that has further strengthened North America medical commode market.

Furthermore, efforts made to provide better facilities in hospitals and clinics for patients have contributed in the growth of medical commodes. Large number of people suffering with disabilities in the U.S. also contributed in the growth of North America medical commodes market. Increasing ageing population and high demand for specialty products has further augmented demands for medical commodes in this region.

