MENA Thermoform Plastic Packaging Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020 – 2025

The Global MENA Thermoform Plastic Packaging Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the MENA Thermoform Plastic Packaging market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The MENA thermoform plastic packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 % over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global MENA Thermoform Plastic Packaging Market: lnterplast (Harwal Group of Companies), Precision Plastic Products Co. (L.L.C.), Cristal Plastic Industrial LLC, Nuplas Industries and Arabian Plastics Industrial Company Limited (APICO)

Overview:

– Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most attractive foods and beverage markets in the Middle East. The growth in this region is being driven by several factors, such as expanding population and the increase in Hajj and Umrah visitors. Moreover, there is a 10% increase in food imports that is expected to reach USD 35 billion by 2020 due to the prospect of significant import-substitution opportunities to serve the untapped demand for a local dairy, meat and fruit products. This is expected to drive the thermoform plastic packaging market in the food and beverage industry of Saudi Arabia.

– Key electronic players are planning to expand their business in the Middle East to tap the growing demand for consumer electronics due to an increase in consumers’ purchasing power. For instance, Samsung, South Korean tech giant aims to expand production lines in Egypt for home appliances and mobile phones. Moreover, LG Electronics has also shown interest in investing USD 15 million in Egypt in 2020 to scale its current production facilities and has exported USD 200 million worth product in 2018, which accounts for 75% of the company’s production. Together, LG Electronics and Samsung invested USD 560 million that promise to drive the market in the consumer electronic segment.

Pharmaceutical Industry is Expected to Hold Significant Market

– The pharmaceutical sector in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has experienced remarkable growth over the past years and is estimated to reach around USD 60 billion by 2025, with USD 1.2 billion allocated for the healthcare system in the budget 2019. A rapid increase in population (aging), affordable access to the health care system, increased demand for over the counter drugs, and other general health and hygiene consumables has attracted the attention of multinational pharma companies to augment the investment in MENA countries.

– For instance, Emerson has invested USD 25 million and build a new technology and innovation center in Saudi Arabia to support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. It is the leading automation partner of pharmaceutical manufacturers globally to support their facilities to achieve top performance by world-class technology solutions.

– However, government policy is also encouraging local manufacturing of drugs in African countries as imports currently outweigh exports, and local manufacturing only covers basic medicines. However, the rise of non-communicable diseases and healthcare costs are likely to attract foreign investment as well as the further development of domestic manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, Egypt, Israel, and Turkey, the vibrant domestic pharmaceutical market represents burgeoning local pharma production due to the protectionist regime that helps local players to flourish. It is expected to boost the growth of the pharmaceutical market and, in turn, thermoform plastic packaging in the healthcare sector.

– COVID-19 has indirectly hampered the growth of the thermoform packaging market in most of the sectors but has fueled in the healthcare sector as most of the pharmaceutical companies are developing a vaccine and testing kits which use thermoform packaging to be lightweight, resistant and cost-effective. For instance, Scientists in Qatar are teaming up across institutions to tackle the pandemic on different levels, such as studying virus-host genomic interactions, creating patient biorepositories, setting up clinical trials, and connecting with global consortia that are expected to fuel the development of COVID-19 vaccine.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global MENA Thermoform Plastic Packaging market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

This MENA Thermoform Plastic Packaging Market statistical surveying report underlines the leading merchants in this market everywhere throughout the world.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global MENA Thermoform Plastic Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the MENA Thermoform Plastic Packaging Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

