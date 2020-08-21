North Europe Battery Market 2020-2025 Country Level Analysis, Current Trade Size And Future Prospective |Northvolt AB, Clayton Power, Geyser Batteries Oy

The Global North Europe Battery Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the North Europe Battery market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The North Europe battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14.5% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Global North Europe Battery Market: Northvolt AB, Clayton Power, Broadbit Batteries Oy, Geyser Batteries Oy, and Micropower Group AB.

Key Market Trends

The Lithium-ion Segment is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth

– North Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing market for lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period. The penetration of electric vehicles and increased usage of batteries for transportation, energy storage, and consumer market is anticipated to provide a massive impetus for the lithium-ion battery industry growth.

– Factors such as growing concerns towards the environment, decreasing oil reserves are the main factors for the increasing demand for batteries for electric vehicles. Advances in battery technology have led to faster charging, higher energy densities, and reduced battery degradation.

– Nordic countries are gaining share in the lithium-ion battery market owing to the high usage of EVs particularly in Norway. Norway is the largest electric vehicle market in Europe. The total EV demand in Norway accounted for 72.69 thousand units in 2018.

– The demand for electric car batteries and raw materials needed for the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries is expected to continue to increase in the coming years in Finland. Based on its mineral resources and other strengths, Finland has the potential to fill the cathode material needs of one large electric vehicle battery (EVB) plant. This translates it into a key supplier position for one or two car manufactures in Europe.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global North Europe Battery market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Sweden is Expected to Dominate in the Market

– Sweden has a unique position to establish large-scale battery production to support Europe’s transition to renewables with its clean and affordable energy, proximity to raw materials, and a strong industrial tradition.

– Sweden has the highest share of energy production from renewables (53.9%) among EU member states. Thus producing the batteries in Sweden gives them a lower carbon footprint than even before they are put into service to help reduce emissions.

– Driving the automotive industry away from oil and towards lithium-ion batteries is expected to reduce its carbon footprint and make it possible to build affordable electric cars that perform at the same level, or better, as cars with combustion engines. And Sweden is already a leader when it comes to green electricity.

– Sweden’s electric car stock has reached 78.63 thousand vehicles by 2018 from 2.66 thousand vehicles in 2013 showing the increased demand for battery run vehicles in the country.

– Sweden is rich in minerals and the leading mining nation in Europe. Demand for batteries in electric vehicles is surging, which leads to growing interests from foreign companies to explore Swedish lithium deposits.

– The construction of Europe’s largest green battery factory is underway in Sweden. Therefore, Sweden is expected to dominate in the North Europe battery market during the forecast period.

