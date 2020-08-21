Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, NY) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030”.

DelveInsight’s “Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the Facts:

The worldwide Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market size was found to be USD 880 Million in 2018. Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria total diagnosed prevalent population in 7 major markets was 14,963 in 2018. PNH diagnosed prevalence was 7,308 cases in 2017 in the United States. Among the EU5 countries, the UK had the highest prevalent population with 1,655 cases, followed by Germany, which recorded a prevalent population of 1,630 in 2018.

Report Highlights:

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the PNH epidemiology and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. PNH market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the PNH market.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria treatment has majorly been symptomatic and non-specific. Practices like an iron replacement, folic acid replenishment, blood transfusion and infection care have been in trend. Corticosteroids (e.g.prednisone) or anticoagulants (e.g. warfarin) are recommended in many cases to suppress the symptoms and to enhance the overall health of patients, but the needed steroid dose is too high to permit its daily use.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria treatment can be grouped into three approaches i.e. Supportive Treatments and immunosuppressive treatments, Treatment changing the course of the disease, and Potential Curative Treatment.

The United States had the highest share of the PNH market followed by EU5 and Japan in 2018. The worldwide Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market size was found to be USD 880 Million in 2018. The global PNH market size is expected to grow during the forecast period 2017-2030.

Amongst EU5 countries, Germany exhibits the highest PNH market size due to the highest patient population pool, followed by the UK. Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market size of the US, EU5 and Japan shall experience a remarkable hike after 2020 with the launch of potent therapies in subsequent years. Additionally, due to the lack of approved therapies which effectively stop or slow the disease progression a potential opportunity exists for the development and launch of novel Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria therapies.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world and expected the launch of PNH emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2018-2028.

The key players in Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market that are involved in developing therapies for PNH treatment are:-

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

2. Achillion Pharmaceuticals

3. Akari Therapeutics

4. RA Pharmaceuticals

And many others

The drugs involved are:-

APL-2

2. ACH-0144471

3. Coversin

4. RA101495

And many others

Key Insights Executive Summary of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria: Market Overview at a Glance Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight:

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

