POS Terminals Market by Application, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Worldwide Forecast to 2026

Polaris Market Research recently updated its existing market research study on the Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market and estimates that the market would reach USD 169.4 billion by 2026. The report provides historical data along with forecast till 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitor benchmarking information. The <140 pages> report covers an exhaustive list of market tables and figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data for segments across different regions.

The updated report on the global Point of Sale terminals market on the basis of type, deployment, component, end user, and region.

Major companies covered in the report include:

Aures Technologies,

First Data Corporation,

HP Development Company, L.P.,

Ingenico Group,

MICROS Retail Systems, Inc.,

NEC Corporation,

Panasonic Corporation,

PAX Technology Limited,

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,

Square, Inc.,

Verifone

POS Terminals by Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Fixed POS Terminals Cash Counter Terminals Self-Service Kiosks Others

Mobile POS Terminals

POS Terminals by Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

On-Premise

Cloud Based

POS Terminals by Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Hardware

Software

POS Terminals by End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

POS Terminals – Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa South Africa



The report attributes are as follows:

Historical Data (Actuals): 2015, 2016, 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimates & Forecast: 2019 to 2026

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

