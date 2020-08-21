Precision Forestry Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2028

Global Precision Forestry Market: Overview

The demand within the global precision forestry market has been rising on account of advancements in the field of forest management. The growing relevance of forest-related domains has played a vital role in the growth of the global market. Precision forestry refers to the use of modern tools and technologies for forest management, including but not limited to, geographical analysis, testing of wood quality, and environmental protection. Precision forestry can be defined as a subset of forest management, and this is a key dynamic from the perspective of gauging market growth. The need for maintaining an apt temperature for forests to mushroom is a key area within the domain of precision forestry. The stellar advantages of forests are behind the paced growth of the global precision forestry market. It is expected that the volume of revenues within the global precision forestry market would increase in the years to follow.

The growth of the global precision forestry market hinges onto advancements in the domain of forest and environmental stud ies. The precision forestry market is projected to attract voluminous investments from multiple entities in the forthcoming years. It is important to draw the attention of governments and decision-makers towards the importance of forests. Precision forestry helps in garnering the attention of these demographics, which is a key reason behind market growth. The forces operating in the global forest management industry have favoured the growth of the global precision forestry market. There is a heavy possibility of new methods of forestry emerging across the world. It would be interesting to witness the impact of these changes on the global precision forestry market.

The global precision forestry market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: technology, application, offering, and geography. The aforementioned segments pertaining to the global precision forestry market help in getting a holistic view of market growth.

Global Precision Forestry Market: Notable Development

The global precision forestry market has undergone key development over the recent past. Some of these developments are:

EkoNivaTechnika-Holding partnered with Tigercat in November 2018. This partnership has proved to be mutually beneficial for both the parties in terms of revenues and profits.

The launch of new products such as Bison Forwarder by Ponsse has helped the latter in garnering a fresh consumer base in new regions.

Mercado Forestal has partnered with EcoLog, and this partnership has helped the vendors in getting closer to meeting their annual sales targets.

Global Precision Forestry Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Forest Products

The extraction and acquisition of products gathered from the forests also come under the domain of precision forestry. These products including sandalwood and hay are in great demand across the world. Hence, the global precision forestry market has been expanding at a stellar pace in recent times.

Deployment of Advanced Surveillance Technologies

The growth of the global precision forestry market largely hinges onto the deployment of improved software and hardware technologies in forest management. Hence, the use of GPS and surveillance technologies in forest management has aided market growth.

Global Precision Forestry Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global precision forestry market has been segmented into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The precision forestry market in Asia Pacific is growing due to the presence of expansive forests in the region.

Technology

CTL

Geospatial

Fire Detection

Application

Harvesting

Silviculture and Fire Management

Inventory and Logistics

Offering