Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market will register a 3.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 41460 million by 2025, from $ 35950 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Includes:

3M

Shurtape Technologies

Nitto Denko

tesa SE

Henkel

Avery Dennison

LINTEC Corporation

Berry Plastics

Scapa

Intertape Polymer

Winta

JinghuaTape

Yongle Tape

Lohmann

Achem Technology Corporation

Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes)

Shushi Group

Yonghe Adhesive Products

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Luxking Group

Camat

Yongguan

Market Segment by Type, covers:

BOPP Tapes

PVC Insulation Tapes

PET Tapes

Labels

Double Sided Tapes

Aluminum Foil Tape

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Health & Hygiene

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

