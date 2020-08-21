United Arab Emirates Fisheries and Aquaculture Market COVID -19 Impact | Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report, Industry Forecast 2020 to 2025

The Global United Arab Emirates Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the United Arab Emirates Fisheries and Aquaculture market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The United Arab Emirates fisheries and aquaculture market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Trends

Growing Fish and Seafood Consumption is Driving the Production

UAE is the highest consumer of fish among all GCC countries. An increase in population, largely made up of protein preferring young population and ex-pats, further drives demand. UAE has acquired food security through the availability of fresh fish. According to The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD), in 2018, production in Abu Dhabi amounted to about 810 tons of aquatic organisms with a value of approximately USD 5.06 million which represented a 20% increase in production, from 650 tons in 2017. Also, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), in 2018 the tuna fish production was 19,700 tons which have remained stable for the past three years whereas pelagic fishes production was 10,480 tons in 2016 that increased to 10,550 tons in 2018. Thus to meet the consumer demand the aquaculture production in the country is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Increasing Import of Fish is Driving the Market

The growing population coupled with increasing consumption of fish is leading to dependence on the import of the fish to meet the domestic fish demand. According to the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in 2017, the average annual seafood consumption in the UAE is nearly 226,000 tons, while the UAEs fish stocks were 70,000 tons, forcing the country import-dependent for more than 70% of its seafood.

According to the ITC Trade, in 2018, UAE imported frozen fish worth USD 74,725 thousand compared to USD 55,512 thousand in 2016. In 2018, Myanmar, Taipei(China), and Chile are the major exporters to the UAE with a share of 17.2%, 13.%, and 12.8% respectively. Myanmar amounted to the export value of USD 12,887 thousand. The import of fish is expected to grow further during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the consumers.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global United Arab Emirates Fisheries and Aquaculture market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

This United Arab Emirates Fisheries and Aquaculture Market statistical surveying report underlines the leading merchants in this market everywhere throughout the world. This sector of the report includes market depictions, requirements, and product portrayals, manufacture, competence, contact figures, cost, and revenue. In a comparable way, automated gathering, upstream raw materials, and downstream demand studies are administered.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global United Arab Emirates Fisheries and Aquaculture Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the United Arab Emirates Fisheries and Aquaculture Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

