Cloud Computing in Education Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Adobe System, Microsoft, IBM

A set of turbulences in the education sector was triggered by the emergence of cloud computing technology, which took the worldwide classrooms by storm and reshaped most of the processes related to learning, teaching, and administration. Cloud computing has remained one of the most talked-about trends of the decade due to its potential to facilitate information access, improve collaboration, and reinvent traditional IT structures. According to the expertise, 2013 State of the Cloud report, 43% or higher education institutions surveyed have implemented or are maintaining cloud computing, while this number in K-12 institutions is 42%. Cloud computing affords opportunities for greater student choice in learning. Using an Internet-connected device, students can access a wide array of resources and software tools that suit their learning styles and interests. : Cloud-based services can help institutes reduce costs and accelerate the use of new technologies to meet evolving educational needs. Students can use office applications for free without having to purchase, install, and keep these applications up to date on their computers. It also provides the facility of Pay peruse for some applications

According to AMA Market Analyst, the Global Cloud Computing in Education market is expected to see growth rate of 26.1%

(New Jersey) Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Computing in Education Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Computing in Education Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Computing in Education. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Adobe System Inc. (United States), VMware Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), NEC Corporation (United States), Cisco System Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), NetApp Inc. (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States) and Ellucian (United States).

Market Drivers

The growing requirement to reduce the management burden

Competition among academic institutions

Market Trend

Learning beyond the classroom’s boundary

Increasing demand due to the need for centralized system for the management of academic processes

Opportunities

High demand from emerging countries

High adoption due to implementation of upgradable cloud services

The emergence of cloud-based ERP systems

Restraints

The rigid design of cloud-based systems

Risks associated with data protection and account management

Challenges

The growing concern regarding cloud security

Lack of skilled professionals

The Global Cloud Computing in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (K-12, Higher Education), Deployment Mode (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Community Cloud), Service Model (Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS))

….

….

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cloud Computing in Education Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cloud Computing in Education Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies' revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enables clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

