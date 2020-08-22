Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Business Opportunity to 2025 – Top Companies Syneos Health, PRA Health Sciences, WuXi AppTec

The global contract research organization (CRO) market is expected to reach US$ 68,198.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 35,818.9 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018-2025.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth owing to factors such as, increasing focus of industry players to expand in India & Japan and improving regulatory policies that are favorable for conducting clinical trials along with a large pool of patient participants.

In 2017, the clinical research services segment held a largest market share of 54.4% of the contract research organization (CRO) market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. This is primarily attributed the increasing number of new drug molecules and medical devices for the treatment of various therapeutic areas and the requirement for the fulfillment of stringent regulatory requirements before product approvals. However, the laboratory services segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 10.3% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Research and development (R&D) is an essential and crucial part of the company’s business. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies focus on the research and development (R&D) to come up with new molecules for various therapeutic applications with the greatest medical and commercial potential. The companies invest majorly on the R&Ds with the aim of delivering high quality and innovative products to the market. Research and development expenditures relate to the processes of discovering, testing and developing new products, upfront payments and milestones, improving existing products, as well as demonstrating product efficacy and regulatory compliance prior to launch. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations, the R&D expenditures in 2014 by the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industry grew by approximately 8.7% than that of the expenditures in 2013. Moreover, in United States, investments for R&D by pharmaceutical companies had grown consistently over the last 15 years. The intensity for R&D by the companies in Japan accounted for about 13.3%, in US it accounted approximately 17% and in the European Union it was registered to be approximately 13% in the year 2014.

