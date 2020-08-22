COVID-19 Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Demand, Overview, Price And Business Opportunities

The ‘Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (5th Edition), 2019-2030’ report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapeutics over the next decade.

Key Inclusions

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of ADCs, providing information on drug developer(s) and technology provider(s), phase of development (marketed, clinical and preclinical / discovery stage) of lead candidates, target antigen, type of linker, type of payload / warhead / cytotoxin, type of antibody, antibody origin, antibody isotype, type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), combination drug (if being evaluated as combination therapy), target indication(s), line of treatment, route of administration and dosing frequency.

Elaborate profiles of the clinical stage companies (shortlisted based on phase of development of the lead drug) and their respective product portfolios; each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), detailed information on advanced stage pipeline candidates (featuring a drug overview, clinical development plan and key clinical trial results) and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the most commonly targeted therapeutic indications and details of ADC candidates being developed against them, highlighting key epidemiological facts about the diseases and currently available treatment options, other than ADCs.

A list of key opinion leaders (KOLs) within this domain, featuring detailed 2X2 matrices to assess the relative experience of key individuals, who were shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) to this field. It also includes a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists / researchers engaged in this domain. In addition, it presents an analysis assessing the credibility and (relative) level of expertise of different KOLs, based on number of publications, number of citations, number of clinical trials, number of affiliations and strength of professional network (based on information available on LinkedIn).

An insightful competitiveness analysis of biological targets, featuring a [A] three-dimensional bubble representation that highlights the targets that are being evaluated for ADC development, taking into consideration the number of lead molecules based on a particular target, phase of development of candidate therapies, number of clinical trials and number of target disease indications, and [B] a five-dimensional spider-web analysis, highlighting the most popular biological targets based on a number of relevant parameters, including affiliated publications, grants received to support research on a particular target, number of industry players involved in drug development efforts based on a singular target and geographical distribution of associated clinical trials.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D collaborations, licensing agreements (specific to technology platforms and product candidates), product development and commercialization agreements, clinical trial agreements, manufacturing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, manufacturing and service agreements, and other relevant agreements.

An analysis of the investments made, including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in companies that are focused on developing ADCs.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to ADCs till May 2019. It includes information on key parameters, such as patent type, publication year, geographical location, issuing authority, assigned CPC symbol, emerging focus areas and leading industry / academic players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

A study of the various grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in projects related to ADCs, between 2011 and 2019 (till April), highlighting various important parameters, such as year of award, support period, amount awarded, funding institute, grant type, focus area, type of recipient organization, key project leaders, key regions and leading recipient organizations.

An elaborate discussion on the various strategies that can be adopted by the drug developers across key commercialization stages, namely prior to product launch, during / post launch, including a timeline representation of the key strategies adopted by drug developers for the commercialization of their proprietary products.

An analysis of the key promotional strategies that have been adopted by the developers of marketed products, namely POLIVY™, LUMOXITI™, BESPONSA®, MYLOTARG™, KADCYLA® and ADCETRIS®.

An assessment of the various therapeutics that are being evaluated in combination with ADCs. The study also presents the likely evolution of these therapeutics across different indications.

A review of the evolution of ADC conjugation technologies, highlighting the various approaches that have been adopted across different generations; in addition, it presents a review of the existing competition between various conjugation approaches that are available / under development.

An overview of the studies conducted to better analyze non-clinical data and support first-in-human (FIH) dose selection in ADCs. The study presents findings from various ADC studies in different animal models. It also includes an analysis of the different methods used in estimating FIH doses. In addition, it highlights the possible FIH starting doses and estimated dose escalations required to reach human maximum tolerated dose (MTD).

An elaborate discussion on various factors that form the basis for the pricing of ADC products, featuring different models / approaches that pharmaceutical companies may choose to adopt while deciding the price of their respective lead therapy candidates that are likely to be marketed in the coming years.

A case study on manufacturing of ADCs, highlighting the key challenges, and a list of contract service providers that are involved in this domain.

A case study on companies offering companion diagnostics that can potentially be used to make treatment related decisions involving ADCs, providing information on the geographical location of key diagnostic developers, affiliated disease biomarkers, assay technique involved, target indication(s), the type of sample required (tumor tissue, blood, bone marrow and others) and the drug candidates for which a particular test was developed.

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across important market segments, mentioned below:

Type of Payload

MMAE

DM4

Camptothecin

DM1

MMAF

Others

Type of Linker

VC

Sulfo-SPDB

SMCC

VA

Hydrazone

Others

Target Indication

Breast cancer

Lymphoma

Leukemia

Urothelial cancer

Lung cancer

Ovarian cancer

Others

Target Antigen

CD30

HER2

CD22

CD33

Others

Technology Providers

Seattle Genetics

ImmunoGen

StemCentRx

Immunomedics

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies:

Alan Burnett (Professor, School of Medicine, Cardiff University)

Aldo Braca (President and Chief Executive Officer) and Giorgio Salciarini (Technical Business Development Senior Manager, BSP Pharmaceuticals)

Anthony DeBoer (Director, Business Development, Synaffix)

Christian Bailly (Director of CDMO, Pierre Fabre)

Christian Rohlff, (Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Oxford BioTherapeutics)

Denis Angioletti (Chief Commercial Officer, Cerbios-Pharma)

John Burt (Chief Executive Officer, Abzena)

Jennifer L. Mitcham (Director, SMARTag ADCs and Bioconjugates) and Stacy McDonald (Group Product Manager, Catalent Pharma Solutions)

Laurent Ducry (Head of Bioconjugates Commercial Development, Lonza)

Mark Wright (Site Head, Piramal Healthcare)

Sasha Koniev (Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Syndivia)

Tatsuya Okuzumi (Associate General Manager, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services)

Toshimitsu Uenaka (Executive Director) and Takashi Owa (Chief Innovation Officer, Eisai)

Wouter Verhoeven (Chief Business Officer, NBE-Therapeutics)

