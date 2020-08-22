Covid-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Trends, Development, Investment Opportunities, Size, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

The pharmaceutical drug delivery market is expected to reach US$ 2,296,170.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,403,082.9 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2020–2027.

Drug delivery systems are the technologies primarily used for the controlled or targeted delivery of various therapeutic agents to treat various diseases or improve the health of the patients. Drug delivery systems are medical devices used to inject drugs or chemicals into the body. Some of the drug delivery systems available in the market include transmucosal, oral, pulmonary, injectable, topical, nasal, implantable, and ocular.

Company Profiles

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Novartis AG

3M

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Sanofi

Merck KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Antares Pharma

The pharmaceutical drug delivery market, by route of administration, is segmented into oral drug delivery, injectable drug delivery, topical drug delivery, ocular drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, nasal drug delivery, transmucosal drug delivery, and implantable drug delivery. The injectable drug delivery segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the topical drug delivery segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The prevalence of infectious disease, especially bacterial diseases, is increasing continuously around the globe. According to a study published by American Society for Microbiology in 2019, the world reports ~1.5–4.5 million infections are caused by Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae every year. Additionally, this group of bacteria also leads to the hospitalization of ~49,000 people in the US each year. Moreover, according to a study published by UNICEF, in 2018, pneumonia caused ~1,755,000 deaths of children with age <5; also, ~1,200,000 children in the word lost their lives by diarrhea. Such exponentially growing prevalence of infectious diseases drives the consumption of drugs, which eventually drives the pharmaceutical drug delivery market growth.

Among chronic conditions, cancer and diabetes are the leading cause of mortality worldwide. For instance, according to a study conducted by the American Cancer Society (ACS), the US reported ~1,735,350 new cancer cases in 2018. Further, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), ~46 million Americans were suffering from diabetes in 2017, and this number is expected to reach 62 million by 2045. It has also mentioned that ~425 million people worldwide were living with diabetes in 2017, and the number is expected to reach 629 million by 2045.

By Route of Administration

Oral Drug Delivery

Injectable Drug Delivery

Topical Drug Delivery

Ocular Drug Delivery

Pulmonary Drug Delivery

Nasal Drug Delivery

Transmucosal Drug Delivery

Implantable Drug Delivery

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory Diseases

Central Nervous System Disorders

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

ASC/Clinics

Other End Users

