Covid-19 Impact on Vaccines Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 – Top Companies Astellas Pharma, VBI Vaccines, Bavarian Nordic

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Vaccines Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Disease Indication, Route of Administration, and Patient Type. The global vaccines market is expected to reach US$ 64,538.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 36,998.8 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global vaccines market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The vaccines market by technology is segmented into Recombinant vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, and Toxoid Vaccines. In 2018, the conjugate vaccines segment held a largest market share of 65.1% of the vaccines market, By Technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as they are the most effective forms of immunization, used to prevent diseases in both infants and adults. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to also witness the fastest growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the increasing demand for drugs to treat the disease.

Company Profiles

PFIZER INC

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Panacea Biotec Limited

Astellas Pharma Inc.

NOVAVAX, INC.

VBI Vaccines Inc.

Bavarian Nordic

The global vaccines market on the patient type is segmented into pediatric patients and adult patients. In 2018, the pediatric segment held a largest market share of 70.0% of the vaccines market, by patient type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as external immunization is necessary for the new borns. Moreover, vaccines have helped the children in staying healthy and been successful to save millions of lives for more than 50 years.

In the current era, there are increasing concerns of spread of infectious diseases with the changing environment. These emerging infectious diseases are a burden on public health but have also an impact on global economies. The new diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, dengue have attracted a huge concern for the government of the respective countries. There is also resurgence of diseases which seemed to be under control such as malaria, cholera and many more. According to the Centers for Disease control and Prevention in 2015, 16.8 million people in the US visited hospitals due to infectious and parasitic diseases. In Africa, chronic viral hepatitis affects around 70 million Africans (60 million with Hepatitis B and 10 million with Hepatitis C).

VACCINES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Recombinant vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

By Disease Indication

DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis)

Influenza

Hepatitis

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Other Diseases

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Other

By Patient Type

Adult Patients

Pediatric Patients

