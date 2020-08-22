COVID-19 Update | Autoinjectors Market: Research Reveals Enhanced Growth During The Forecast Period 2030

The ‘Global Autoinjectors Market (3rd Edition), 2020-2030’ report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of autoinjectors over the next decade.

Key Inclusions

An overview of the current market landscape of companies engaged in developing and / or manufacturing autoinjectors, providing information on the usability (disposable and reusable), type of primary drug container (cartridge, syringe and vial), volume of container, type of dose (fixed and variable), route of administration (intradermal, intramuscular and subcutaneous), actuation mechanism (automatic and manual) and feedback mechanism integrated in the device. It also provides details on the developers, highlighting their year of establishment, company size (small-sized, mid-sized and large), location of headquarters and location of manufacturing facilities

Information on companies that are developing drugs in combination with autoinjectors, featuring details on initial year of approval (for marketed products), phase of development, usability of the device, route of administration (intracavernous, intramuscular and subcutaneous), type of drug molecule (antibody, peptide, protein and small molecule), dose strength, therapeutic area and other approved dosage forms (for marketed products). In addition, the section provides details on the company, including year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters

A competitiveness analysis of various disposable and reusable autoinjectors, taking into consideration supplier power (based on year of establishment and company size) and key product specifications, such as route of administration, primary drug container used, injector actuation mechanism, type of dose and user friendliness of the product.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to autoinjectors, till August 2019, highlighting details on key parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, issuing authority, CPC classification, emerging focus areas and leading industry players (on the basis of number of patents). It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

A detailed brand positioning analysis of leading industry players (shortlisted on the basis of strength of product portfolio), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as strength and diversity of product portfolio, route of administration, actuation mechanism, geographical presence / reach and supplier power of each company.

A list of marketed drugs / therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be developed in combination with autoinjectors in the near future, shortlisted on the basis of an in-depth analysis that takes into consideration various relevant parameters, such as route of administration, type of drug molecule, target indications, other available dosage forms (for approved drugs) and historical annual sales information (for approved drugs).

A list of key opinion leaders (KOLs) within this domain who were short-listed based on their contributions (such as involvement in clinical trials and being mentioned in patent applications); it features a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists / researchers engaged in this domain.

Detailed case studies on the most commonly targeted indications, covering history of development and detailed description of the approved autoinjector products, along with their respective mechanisms of action and historical sales records; the study provides a list of all the drugs that are currently being delivered via autoinjectors.

A case study on the role of CMOs offering services for drug delivery devices; it features a list of service providers, highlighting the various types of services offered for different types of drug-delivery devices.

A SWOT analysis capturing the key parameters and trends that are likely to influence the future of autoinjectors market.

Elaborate profiles of autoinjector manufacturers that have more than three devices in their respective product portfolios; each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, autoinjector device specifications, collaborations, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Additionally, the report includes brief profiles of emerging players that have been established in the past decade.

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across important market segments, mentioned below:

Usability

Disposable

Reusable

Route of administration

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Type of molecule

Antibody

Peptide

Protein

Small molecule

Therapeutic indication

Anaphylaxis

Diabetes

Migraine

Multiple sclerosis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Other indications

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom autoinjectors address several limitations of conventional parenteral drug delivery process, by preventing accidental needle-stick injuries, dosing errors and are preferred even by patients with trypanophobia. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

David Daily (Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, DALI Medical Devices)

Dennis Lee (Senior Program Officer in CMC, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)

Douglas Marenzi (Managing Director, PHC Injection Technologies)

Tsachi Shaked (Senior Marketing and BD Director, Injectable Drug Delivery Devices, Elcam Medical)

Anonymous (Design Director, US-based Large Company)

