Global Medical Device CROs Market Report Forecast by Development, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2030)

The ‘Medical Device CROs Market (2nd Edition), 2020-2030’ report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities of contract research service providers focused on medical devices.

Key Inclusions

A detailed review of the overall landscape of medical device CROs, along with information on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of service offered by [A] clinical service providers (biostatistics, consulting, clinical operations, post marketing surveillance / studies, quality assurance, regulatory affairs management, reimbursement and training), [B] preclinical service providers (consulting, biocompatibility testing, materials characterization and analytical testing, preclinical trials support, sterility testing and microbiology testing, and training) and [C] stand-alone service providers (consulting, training, quality assurance, clinical operations, and regulatory affairs management).

An elaborate discussion on the various guidelines established by major regulatory bodies for medical device approval across North America (the US, Canada and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and rest of Europe), and Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (Australia, Brazil, China, India, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand). The report also features an insightful multi-dimensional, heat map analysis, featuring a comparison of the contemporary regulatory and reimbursement scenarios in key geographies across the globe.

Elaborate profiles of key players that specialize in offering services for both clinical and preclinical stage development of medical devices. Each profile features an overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters, presence across key geographies, target therapeutic areas, financial details (if available), medical device focused service portfolio, and an informed future outlook.

An analysis highlighting the key performance indicators used by sponsor companies to evaluate service providers engaged in this domain, based on information gathered via secondary research (for top-ten medical device players) and primary research.

A competitive benchmarking, highlighting the key focus areas of small, mid-sized and large companies, comparing their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups, and providing a means for stakeholders to identify ways to gain a competitive advantage in the industry.

A detailed brand positioning analysis of leading industry players (shortlisted on the basis of strength of service portfolio), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands across different device classes.

A detailed geographical clinical trial analysis of ongoing and planned studies related to medical devices, along with information on number of registered trials, location of trial site, current status of trials, current phase of trial, type of sponsor, target therapeutic area(s) and number of patients enrolled.

A detailed analysis of the mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain during the period 2015-2020, highlighting geographical activity. The analysis also features an ownership change matrix, providing a summary of the involvement of private and public sector entities in this domain.

A survey analysis featuring inputs solicited from various experts who are directly / indirectly involved in providing contract research services to medical device developers.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall medical device CRO industry.

An elaborate discussion on the future opportunities / trends for the medical device outsourcing market that are likely to influence the growth of this domain over the coming years.

Informed estimates of the existing market size and the future opportunity for medical device CROs, over the next decade.

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across important market segments, mentioned below:

Phase of Development

Clinical

Preclinical

Types of Preclinical Services Offered

Biocompatibility testing

Sterility and microbiology testing

Material characterization and analytical services

Others

Types of Clinical Services Offered

Clinical trial management

Data management

Regulatory affairs management

Consulting

Others

Device Class

Class I medical devices

Class II medical devices

Class III medical devices

Target Therapeutic Area

CNS disorders

Cardiovascular disorders

Oncological disorders

Bone disorders

Respiratory disorders

Pain management disorders

Ophthalmic disorders

Psychological disorders

Metabolic disorders

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Lajos Sarosi (Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, HungaroTrial)

Christopher Rupp (Vice President of Global Marketing and Commercial Operations, NAMSA)

Christian Wolflehner (General Manager, CW Research & Management)

Troy Mccall (Chief Operating Officer, CROMSOURCE)

Nazish Urooj (Senior manager, Medical & Clinical Operations, Metrics Research)

Omprakash (Technical Director and Partner, Vyomus Consulting)

Tania Persson (Director of Business Development, A+ Science)

Alexa Foltin-Mertgen (Business Development Manager, AtoZ-CRO)

