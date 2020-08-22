Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Development, Investment Opportunities, Size, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

The liquid nutritional supplement market accounted to US$ 20,821.15 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 32,286.12 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing geographic market and the growth of the liquid nutritional supplement market. In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the fastest-growing region in the global liquid nutritional supplement market and was projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The market is this region is expected to grow significantly in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The growth of the market is attributed due to rising support from the government, increasing the food and dietary supplement industry, growing nutritionists and others.

The global liquid nutritional supplement market by product segments was led by additional supplements. In 2018, the additional supplements accounted for the largest market share in the global liquid nutrition supplement market. The growth of additional supplements is expected due to higher consumption among the people trying to stay fit. Additionally, the rising incidences of diseases such as osteoporosis, Crohn’s disease or celiac disease, and others are increasing the demand of additional supplements in the forecast period.

The popularity of liquid nutritional supplements is increasing among all the age groups, such as adults, children, and elderlies. While the consumption of these drinks is more common among the adults as they require more nutrition to balance their stressful lifestyles, easy consumption, handling, and storage are further boosting their popularity among the population of other age groups. The adult group of people includes the working population, athletes, sports players, lactating mothers, pregnant women, fitness enthusiasts, and others. The ready-to-drink liquids can be stored for a longer period of time and consumed whenever required, thereby saving the time of consumers. The demand for medical supplements in the liquid forms, such as juices and milkshakes, is growing among all age groups of people.

Developments in the life sciences and food industries have resulted in a vital transformation that has allowed the introduction of liquid nutrition supplements. Incorporation of various essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and proteins, in a single nutritional supplement drink, leads to a high preference for these drinks among people. Technological developments have also enabled manufacturers to introduce ready-to-drink nutritional liquids that rule out the efforts required in preparing the drink.

