Medical Device CMOs Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Development Research Report to 2030

The “Medical Device CMOs Market, 2019-2030” report features a comprehensive study on the current landscape of contract manufacturing service providers focused on medical devices (specifically for drug-delivery devices, diagnostic devices and therapeutic devices).

Key Inclusions

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the medical device contract manufacturing market, featuring a list of CMOs engaged in this domain, and detailed analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, size of employee base, manufacturing facilities, geographical location, type of device manufactured (drug-delivery devices, diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices and others), scale of operation (precommercial and commercial) and types of services offered ([A] production services (such as design services, prototyping, component manufacturing, packaging, and sterilization), [B] post-production services (such as supply chain management services, labeling services, logistics, and shipping services) and [C] other services (such as regulatory services, project management services and documentation services).

An elaborate discussion on the various guidelines established by major regulatory bodies for medical device approval, across different countries. The report also features an insightful multi-dimensional bubble analysis, featuring a comparison of the contemporary regulatory scenario in key geographies across the globe.

A benchmark analysis, highlighting the key focus areas of small-sized, mid-sized and large companies, comparing their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups, providing a means for stakeholders to identify ways to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

An analysis of the medical device supply-chain, highlighting the role of CMOs engaged in this domain and analysis based on services offered, such as supply chain management services, logistics services, shipping services and warehousing services, to medical device companies.

Elaborate profiles of popular players that specialize in providing services for both precommercial and commercial scale manufacturing of medical devices. Each profile features an overview of the company, its service portfolio, details on manufacturing facilities, as well as an informed future outlook.

A geographical clinical trial analysis of ongoing and planned studies related to medical devices, featuring details related to medical devices being investigated across various geographies, based on the number of registered trials, current status of trials, phase of development, type of sponsor, therapeutic area(s) and target disease indication(s), and number of patients enrolled.

A detailed analysis of the mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired between 2014-2019. The analysis provides information on the key value drivers for these mergers and acquisitions and the corresponding acquisition deal multiples. In addition, the analysis features an ownership change matrix, providing a summary of the involvement of private and public sector entities in this domain.

An elaborate discussion on the future opportunities / trends related to the medical device contract manufacturing market that are likely to influence the growth within this domain over the coming years.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, featuring a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall medical device CMO industry.

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across important market segments, mentioned below:

Application areas

Therapeutic devices

Diagnostic devices

Drug delivery devices

Other devices

Device class

Class I medical devices

Class II medical devices

Class III medical devices

Therapeutic areas

Cardiovascular disorders

CNS disorders

Metabolic disorders

Oncological disorders

Orthopedic disorders

Ophthalmic disorders

Pain disorders

Respiratory disorders

Other therapeutic areas

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

The report also includes information on insights provided by the following industry experts:

Raghu Vadlamudi (Chief Research and Technology Director, Donatelle)

Jan Wahlström (President and Chief Executive Officer, Elos Medtech)

