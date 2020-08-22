Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2027

The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is expected to reach US$ 3,064.38 million by 2027 from US$ 1,459.53 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Continuous manufacturing in the pharmaceuticals industry is a result of advancements in technology with respect to the production techniques. In the past years, the traditional method of batch manufacturing was followed in the pharmaceuticals industry. However, the development in technology has accelerated mass production with improved quality, and it has addressed many primary issues such as the recall of drugs. The pharmaceuticals industry has recently begun to acknowledge the continuous manufacturing as an option to improve and sustain manufacturing operations.

In 2019, the integrated systems segment accounted for the largest market share ofthe global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market. The integrated systems are expected to dominate the product segment owing to their easy availability and accessibility as well as higher adoption of these systems than the semi-continuous systems and the controls. The integrated systems help build the continuous flow during manufacturing process, facilitate end-to-end integration, and improve asset utilization.

Shortages of essential medicines and drugs are becoming increasingly frequent worldwide. The rising shortage is resulting in burden on the health systems along with additional costs as well as risk to the patients’ health. The patients in need of medicines are failing to receive appropriate doses due to unavailability of medicines. According to WHO Drug Information 2016, shortages of essential medicines have been reported from low, middle, and high-income countries. Medicines shortages pose risks for patient health as a result of non-treatment, under-treatment and possible medication errors from attempts to substitute missing medicines.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that the reasons for drug shortages occur for various reasons including quality problems, manufacturing inefficiency, delays, and discontinuations. The drugs that are often short in supply include sterile injectable and oncology/cancer treatments. The notice from manufacturers to the FDA regarding the impending or current shortages of drugs allows the FDA to work with the manufacturers over finding feasible solutions, one of which is usually ramping up the manufacturing of drugs through implementation of new and advanced systems such as continuous manufacturing.

Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market – By Product

Integrated Systems

Semi-Continuous Systems Continuous Granulators Continuous Blenders Continuous Compressors Continuous Coaters Continuous Dryers Other Semi-Continuous Systems

Controls

Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market – By Application

End Product Manufacturing Solid Dosage Manufacturing Liquid Dosage Manufacturing

API Manufacturing

Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market – By End User

Full Scale Manufacturing Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Contract Manufacturing Organizations

R&D Departments Contract Research Organizations Research Institutes



